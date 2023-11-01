Grupo Sabará: Concepta Ingredients highlights its Brazilian ingredients portfolio at Gulfood Manufacturing in Dubai

For the second year running, the Sabará Group's business unit is taking part in the event in the Middle East, considered one of the most important in the world for the food sector.

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Concepta Ingredients - Sabará Group's business unit specializing in the supply of natural solutions for the food and beverage industry - is taking part for the second time in a row in one of the world's most important events for the food sector: Gulfood Manufacturing, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Held between November 7 and 9, the fair brings together companies from more than 70 countries in the Ingredients, Processing, Packaging, Supply Chain Solutions and Control and Automation segments.

In 2023, Concepta Ingredients is highlighting its Vegan Butter and Açaí, Passion Fruit and Brazil Nut Oils, part of the Arboreto range. It will also be showing visitors Coconut Oils (Virgin, Extra Virgin and Refined) and Coconut and Palm Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCT), ideal products for various industries and applications.

For the Commercial Director André Sabará, taking part in Gulfood reinforces Concepta Ingredients' strategy in the Middle East market and the importance of being part of an event of this size. "There are only 8 Brazilian companies at the event, and we're proud to be part of it once again, especially for the opportunity to make new connections, business deals and relationships," he says. "We're going to showcase our products from the Amazon, highlighting what is being produced in our country by a company with 100% Brazilian expertise," he adds.

In 2021, Concepta Ingredients started operating in Dubai to serve customers in the Middle East and North Africa. Juliana Camillo, the executive responsible for new business development, highlights the progress made in one year and the importance of the fair for consolidating the brand in the region.

"In this second participation in Gulfood Manufacturing, we want to reinforce the work that has been carried out in the Middle East and North Africa, but always valuing Brazilian inputs and the work that Concepta Ingredients has built up over the years," she concludes.

Products and applications

Arboreto range - Ingredients from the Amazon Rainforest

Brazilian biodiversity products are the result of various projects based on forest conservation and contribute directly to community development. The line is made up of oils and butters from pulps or seeds from the Amazon Rainforest, Cerrado and Caatinga biomes, especially Açaí, passion Fruit, Licuri, Patauá and Brazil Nut.

Vegan Butter

Also part of the Arboreto range, the Vegan Butter is 100% natural and sustainable, without any type of chemical additive or artificial coloring, and stands out for its pure production. Because it is gluten-free and free of trans fats, canola, soy and sodium, it is suitable for flexitarian and vegan diets and is a healthy alternative to dairy butter.

Açaí Oil

With an intense, herbal flavor, it is rich in omegas 6, 9 and phytosterols. It contains a natural presence of vitamins.

Passion Fruit Oil

It has na intense citrus flavor, reminiscent of passion fruit itself. Contains omega 6 and phytosterols, as well as natural vitamins.

Brazil Nut Oil

With na intense almond flavor, it contains omegas 6 and 9, phytosterols and squalene, as well as natural vitamins.

Coconut Oil

Available in Virgin, Extra Virgin and Refined specifications, Coconut Oil contains medium-chain fatty acids and lauric acid, making it an ideal solution for different industries, such as food, beverages and nutraceuticals.

Coconut and Palm MCT

Medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) - or capric/caprylic acid triglycerides from coconut and palm - contain C8 and C10.

Organic Liquid Sugars

Liquid Muscovado and Demerara Sugars come from organic management, extracted with added technology and developed with a focus on the food and beverage industries. They are ingredients that do not contain any type of chemical additive, artificial component or pesticide. Brown sugar is not refined in any way, thus preserving the minerals and phytosterols that come from sugar cane. Demerara sugar, on the other hand, is less refined than standard sugar, thus guaranteeing the presence of the sugar cane's nutrients.

Gulfood Manufacturing

Venue: Dubai World Trade Centre

Date: November 7-9, 2023

Concepta's booth: G8-30

Information and registration: www.gulfoodmanufacturing.com

About Concepta Ingredients

Concepta Ingredients is part of the Sabará Group and specializes in natural and technological solutions developed in accordance with the Bio Abundance Program. Based on innovation and research, the company offers organic and conventional ingredients, supported by the training of families and indirect conservation of areas in different biomes in Brazil. Its vast portfolio includes technological inputs from international partners and ingredients sourced from biodiversity to meet the most specific demands of the industries in which it operates.

About Sabará Group

The Sabará Group, with over 65 years of history, is genuinely Brazilian and recognized for its capacity for innovation and adaptation. For three generations, the Group has overcome challenges and stood out in its markets. Its commitment to the well-being of people around the world goes beyond offering innovative products and services. Its activities take future generations into account, focusing on solutions that guarantee sustainability. Through its various branches of activity, the Sabará Group operates throughout the country and has a presence in countries in South America, North America and Europe. It specializes in developing high-performance technologies, solutions and raw materials for the water treatment markets in sanitation and industry, animal nutrition and health, and the food and beverage industries. The development of its products relies on 100% national knowledge and technology, a factor that contributes to Brazil becoming a benchmark in product research for a sustainable world.

