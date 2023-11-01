Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 01
[01.11.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|31.10.23
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|399,600.00
|EUR
|0
|41,389,138.58
|103.5764
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|31.10.23
|IE000V6NHO66
|6,785,618.00
|EUR
|0
|62,237,011.42
|9.1719
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|31.10.23
|IE000L1I4R94
|2,983,090.00
|USD
|0
|28,753,648.22
|9.6389
|Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|31.10.23
|IE000LJG9WK1
|669,740.00
|GBP
|0
|6,357,349.22
|9.4923
|Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|31.10.23
|IE000WXLHR76
|2,010,000.00
|EUR
|0
|20,177,667.10
|10.0386
|Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF-GBP HEDGED ACC
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|31.10.23
|IE000P7C7930
|8,990.00
|GBP
|0
|89,987.02
|10.0097