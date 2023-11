LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Anglo American Plc (AAUKY.PK) Wednesday said John Heasley will join the company as Finance Director on December 1.



In July, the company had announced the appointment of Heasley as Finance Director after Stephen Pearce's decision to retire announced in May.



Since 2016, John Heasley has been serving The Weir Group as its CFO.



