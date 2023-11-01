

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Weir Group Plc (WEIR.L), a mining technology provider, said on Wednesday that it has appointed Brian Puffer, as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director. He will join the Board on April 1, 2024 at the latest.



Puffer will join Weir from BP Plc where he is currently the Chief Financial and Risk Officer for BP Integrated Supply and Trading.



Prior to that, he was Senior Vice President of BP's Global Business Services from 2012 to 2017, having joined BP in 2009 as Senior Vice President of Group Finance.



Puffer will succeed John Heasley who, as announced July 27, 2023, will leave Weir to take up a new role as Finance Director of Anglo American Plc.



Heasley will step down as CFO and resign from the Board on November 30, 2023.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX