DJ Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist (PAXG LN) Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Nov-2023 / 09:11 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 31-Oct-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 85.9143 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 178207 CODE: PAXG LN ISIN: LU1220245556 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1220245556 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PAXG LN Sequence No.: 281836 EQS News ID: 1762171 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 01, 2023 04:11 ET (08:11 GMT)