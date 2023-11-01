DJ Amundi Index MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) (CP9U LN) Amundi Index MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 01-Nov-2023 / 09:13 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 31-Oct-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 552.6984 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 59056 CODE: CP9U LN ISIN: LU1602145036 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU1602145036 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CP9U LN Sequence No.: 281891 EQS News ID: 1762285 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 01, 2023 04:13 ET (08:13 GMT)