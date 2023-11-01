DJ Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LCWD LN) Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Nov-2023 / 09:20 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 31-Oct-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 14.3872 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 218601997 CODE: LCWD LN ISIN: LU1781541179 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1781541179 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCWD LN Sequence No.: 281914 EQS News ID: 1762335 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1762335&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 01, 2023 04:20 ET (08:20 GMT)