DJ Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LESW LN) Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Nov-2023 / 09:20 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 31-Oct-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 29.7257 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 25867952 CODE: LESW LN ISIN: LU1792117779 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1792117779 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LESW LN Sequence No.: 281923 EQS News ID: 1762353 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 01, 2023 04:20 ET (08:20 GMT)