DJ Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIW LN) Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 01-Nov-2023 / 09:21 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 31-Oct-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 28.0718 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 19968302 CODE: PRIW LN ISIN: LU1931974692 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931974692 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIW LN Sequence No.: 281959 EQS News ID: 1762425 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1762425&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 01, 2023 04:21 ET (08:21 GMT)