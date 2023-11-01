DJ Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P 500 Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P 500 Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 31-Oct-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 27.0098 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 25628620 CODE: PABL LN ISIN: LU2198883410

