DJ Amundi Index MSCI EMU SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI EMU SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 31-Oct-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 70.4137 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2850623 CODE: SRHE LN ISIN: LU2109787635

November 01, 2023 04:23 ET (08:23 GMT)