Dow Jones News
01.11.2023 | 09:55
Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (C) (PRWU LN) 
Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 
01-Nov-2023 / 09:23 CET/CEST 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (C) 
DEALING DATE: 31-Oct-2023 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 24.4162 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10142977 
CODE: PRWU LN 
ISIN: LU2089238203 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
ISIN:      LU2089238203 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      PRWU LN 
Sequence No.:  281992 
EQS News ID:  1762491 
 
November 01, 2023 04:23 ET (08:23 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
