DJ Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (IQCY LN) Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Nov-2023 / 09:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 31-Oct-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.8701 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6234241 CODE: IQCY LN ISIN: LU2023679256 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2023679256 Category Code: NAV TIDM: IQCY LN Sequence No.: 282041 EQS News ID: 1762593 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 01, 2023 04:40 ET (08:40 GMT)