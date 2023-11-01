Anzeige
DE MOI: Demee Koch Launches a Groundbreaking Guide: "Becoming Miss Right: A Holistic Journey to Fulfillment

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2023 / Today, influential Filipina entrepreneur and Forbes Business Council influencer, Ildeme "Demee" Mahinay Koch, announced the release of her much-anticipated book, "Becoming Miss Right: A Holistic Journey to Fulfillment." Designed to be a beacon of hope and empowerment for modern women globally, this guide holds the promise of transforming lives.

Unlock the Power of Holistic Fulfillment

In a world where women often grapple with career stagnation, relationship imbalances, and personal growth plateaus, Demee's book comes as a timely and comprehensive solution. Instead of providing fragmented advice, "Becoming Miss Right" offers a roadmap to mastering all aspects of life, from careers and relationships to personal well-being.

Demee shares, "It's not just a book. It's a journey, a friend, a mentor guiding you towards realizing that you don't have to choose one pillar of life over the other. You can indeed have it all."

Key Takeaways from the Book Include:

- Actionable strategies to surpass career barriers and realize professional aspirations.

- Proven techniques to foster and sustain enriching relationships.

- Pathways to continuous personal growth and self-fulfillment.

Why This Book Is a Must-read

This guide is a fusion of career guidance, relationship counsel, and personal development. Furthermore, the book draws from Demee's rich life experiences, making it not just theoretical but relatable and pragmatic.

About Demee Koch:

Demee Koch is a beacon of resilience, exemplifying the true spirit of a modern woman. She's not just a successful CEO; she's an advocate for conscious beauty, empowerment, and making a lasting impact. As a Forbes Business Council influencer, Demee shares insights on conscious entrepreneurship. At the heart of all her endeavors is her belief in the ripple effect-every action can create waves of change.

How to Get the Book

"Becoming Miss Right: A Holistic Journey to Fulfillment" is available for purchase on Amazon, link https://amzn.to/48DkXIE. Readers can also connect with Demee on her [social media channels/website] for insights, updates, and interactive sessions.

Social Media Links

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/demoi.official

Personal Instagram https://www.instagram.com/demee.official/

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/demoi.official/

Pinterest https://www.pinterest.ch/DEMOIOFFICIAL/

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@demoitivationbydemee

Media Contact

Organization: DE MOI
Contact Person: Demee Koch
Website: http://www.demoi.ch/
Email: admin@demoi.Ch
City: Zurich
Country: Switzerland

SOURCE: DE MOI

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/798357/demee-koch-launches-a-groundbreaking-guide-becoming-miss-right-a-holistic-journey-to-fulfillment

