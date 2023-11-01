Anzeige
PR Newswire
01.11.2023 | 02:55
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CCR S.A.: CCR - Results for the 3rd quarter of 2023

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Q23 X 3Q22 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Equivalent vehicle traffic grew by 4.2% in the period.
  • The number of passengers boarded in airports increased by 11.1% in the period.
  • The number of passengers transported in the mobility business increased by 7.4% in the period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA grew by 15.8%, with a margin of 62.1% (+4.4 p.p.). Excluding revenue related to financial asset remuneration for the periods compared, the adjusted EBITDA grew by 8.4%, with a margin of 59.5% (+2.9 p.p.).
  • Adjusted Net Income totaled R$501.6 million , up by 44.8%. Excluding the effect of revenue related to financial asset remuneration for the periods compared, the adjusted Net Income grew by 20.8%.
  • On September 15, 2023 , the Company disclosed a Material Fact informing that the Granting Authority recognized the economic-financial imbalance of ViaMobilidade - Lines 5 and 17 due to losses in tariff revenue as a result of lower demand in Line 5 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The method for receiving the rebalance will still be decided and informed to the market at the appropriate time.
  • On October 25, 2023 , CCR informed its shareholders that it would begin paying dividends of around R$0.16 per common share on November 30, 2023 .

IFRS

IFRS

Financial Highlights (R$ MM)

3Q22

3Q23

Chg %

9M22

9M23

Chg %

Net Revenues 1

3,175.2

3,415.6

7.6 %

14,282.3

10,506.7

-26.4 %

Adjusted Net Revenues 2

3,175.2

3,415.6

7.6 %

9,028.2

9,744.6

7.9 %

EBITDA

2,354.3

1,659.5

-29.5 %

10,941.4

5,549.6

-49.3 %

EBITDA Mg

64.5 %

37.5 %

-27.0 pp

71.4 %

43.6 %

-27.8 pp

Adjusted EBITDA 2

1,832.9

2,121.8

15.8 %

5,266.5

5,853.3

11.1 %

Adjusted EBITDA Mg. 3

57.7 %

62.1 %

4.4 pp

58.3 %

60.1 %

1.7 pp

Net Income

606.5

251.5

-58.5 %

4,350.2

1,151.1

-73.5 %

Adjusted Net Income 2

346.3

501.6

44.8 %

607.4

1,021.8

68.2 %

Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA LTM (x)

3.0

2.9


3.0

2.9


Adjusted EBITDA4 / Interest and Monetary Variation (x)

2.2

2.4


2.2

2.2


1. Net revenue excludes construction revenue.
2. Adjustments are described in the "non-recurring effects" section.
3. The adjusted EBITDA margin was calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by adjusted net revenue.
4. Calculated by excluding non-recurring effects and non-cash expenses: depreciation and amortization, provision for maintenance, and accrual of prepaid concession expenses.

\ Videoconference

Conference call in Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English:

Wednesday, November 1, 2023

10:00 a.m. São Paulo / 09:00 a.m. New York

Videoconference link:

https://mzgroup.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_o_ODpDDUTkqgsGGQsT_upg

The instructions to participate in these events are available on CCR's website: www.ccr.com.br/ri.

\ IR Contacts

Flávia Godoy: (+55 11) 3048-5900

Douglas Ribeiro : (+55 11) 3048-5900

Cauê Cunha: (+55 11) 3048-5900

Caique Moraes: (+55 11) 3048-5900

SOURCE CCR S.A.

© 2023 PR Newswire
