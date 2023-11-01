CCR S.A.: CCR - Results for the 3rd quarter of 2023

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Q23 X 3Q22 HIGHLIGHTS
- Equivalent vehicle traffic grew by 4.2% in the period.
- The number of passengers boarded in airports increased by 11.1% in the period.
- The number of passengers transported in the mobility business increased by 7.4% in the period.
- Adjusted EBITDA grew by 15.8%, with a margin of 62.1% (+4.4 p.p.). Excluding revenue related to financial asset remuneration for the periods compared, the adjusted EBITDA grew by 8.4%, with a margin of 59.5% (+2.9 p.p.).
- Adjusted Net Income totaled R$501.6 million , up by 44.8%. Excluding the effect of revenue related to financial asset remuneration for the periods compared, the adjusted Net Income grew by 20.8%.
- On September 15, 2023 , the Company disclosed a Material Fact informing that the Granting Authority recognized the economic-financial imbalance of ViaMobilidade - Lines 5 and 17 due to losses in tariff revenue as a result of lower demand in Line 5 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The method for receiving the rebalance will still be decided and informed to the market at the appropriate time.
- On October 25, 2023 , CCR informed its shareholders that it would begin paying dividends of around R$0.16 per common share on November 30, 2023 .
IFRS
IFRS
Financial Highlights (R$ MM)
3Q22
3Q23
Chg %
9M22
9M23
Chg %
Net Revenues 1
3,175.2
3,415.6
7.6 %
14,282.3
10,506.7
-26.4 %
Adjusted Net Revenues 2
3,175.2
3,415.6
7.6 %
9,028.2
9,744.6
7.9 %
EBITDA
2,354.3
1,659.5
-29.5 %
10,941.4
5,549.6
-49.3 %
EBITDA Mg
64.5 %
37.5 %
-27.0 pp
71.4 %
43.6 %
-27.8 pp
Adjusted EBITDA 2
1,832.9
2,121.8
15.8 %
5,266.5
5,853.3
11.1 %
Adjusted EBITDA Mg. 3
57.7 %
62.1 %
4.4 pp
58.3 %
60.1 %
1.7 pp
Net Income
606.5
251.5
-58.5 %
4,350.2
1,151.1
-73.5 %
Adjusted Net Income 2
346.3
501.6
44.8 %
607.4
1,021.8
68.2 %
Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA LTM (x)
3.0
2.9
3.0
2.9
Adjusted EBITDA4 / Interest and Monetary Variation (x)
2.2
2.4
2.2
2.2
1. Net revenue excludes construction revenue.
2. Adjustments are described in the "non-recurring effects" section.
3. The adjusted EBITDA margin was calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by adjusted net revenue.
4. Calculated by excluding non-recurring effects and non-cash expenses: depreciation and amortization, provision for maintenance, and accrual of prepaid concession expenses.
