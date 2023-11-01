CCR S.A.: CCR - Results for the 3rd quarter of 2023

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Q23 X 3Q22 HIGHLIGHTS

Equivalent vehicle traffic grew by 4.2% in the period.

in the period. The number of passengers boarded in airports increased by 11.1% in the period.

in the period. The number of passengers transported in the mobility business increased by 7.4% in the period.

in the period. Adjusted EBITDA grew by 15.8%, with a margin of 62.1% (+4.4 p.p.). Excluding revenue related to financial asset remuneration for the periods compared, the adjusted EBITDA grew by 8.4% , with a margin of 59.5% (+2.9 p.p.).

, with a margin of 59.5% (+2.9 p.p.). Adjusted Net Income totaled R$501.6 million , up by 44.8%. Excluding the effect of revenue related to financial asset remuneration for the periods compared, the adjusted Net Income grew by 20.8% .

totaled , up by 44.8%. Excluding the effect of revenue related to financial asset remuneration for the periods compared, . On September 15, 2023 , the Company disclosed a Material Fact informing that the Granting Authority recognized the economic-financial imbalance of ViaMobilidade - Lines 5 and 17 due to losses in tariff revenue as a result of lower demand in Line 5 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The method for receiving the rebalance will still be decided and informed to the market at the appropriate time.

, the Company disclosed a Material Fact informing that the Granting Authority recognized the economic-financial imbalance of ViaMobilidade - Lines 5 and 17 due to losses in tariff revenue as a result of lower demand in Line 5 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The method for receiving the rebalance will still be decided and informed to the market at the appropriate time. On October 25, 2023 , CCR informed its shareholders that it would begin paying dividends of around R$0.16 per common share on November 30, 2023 .



IFRS IFRS Financial Highlights (R$ MM) 3Q22 3Q23 Chg % 9M22 9M23 Chg % Net Revenues 1 3,175.2 3,415.6 7.6 % 14,282.3 10,506.7 -26.4 % Adjusted Net Revenues 2 3,175.2 3,415.6 7.6 % 9,028.2 9,744.6 7.9 % EBITDA 2,354.3 1,659.5 -29.5 % 10,941.4 5,549.6 -49.3 % EBITDA Mg 64.5 % 37.5 % -27.0 pp 71.4 % 43.6 % -27.8 pp Adjusted EBITDA 2 1,832.9 2,121.8 15.8 % 5,266.5 5,853.3 11.1 % Adjusted EBITDA Mg. 3 57.7 % 62.1 % 4.4 pp 58.3 % 60.1 % 1.7 pp Net Income 606.5 251.5 -58.5 % 4,350.2 1,151.1 -73.5 % Adjusted Net Income 2 346.3 501.6 44.8 % 607.4 1,021.8 68.2 % Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA LTM (x) 3.0 2.9

3.0 2.9

Adjusted EBITDA4 / Interest and Monetary Variation (x) 2.2 2.4

2.2 2.2



1. Net revenue excludes construction revenue.

2. Adjustments are described in the "non-recurring effects" section.

3. The adjusted EBITDA margin was calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by adjusted net revenue.

4. Calculated by excluding non-recurring effects and non-cash expenses: depreciation and amortization, provision for maintenance, and accrual of prepaid concession expenses.

