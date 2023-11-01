Bellway Plc - Total Voting Rights
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 01
BELLWAY p.l.c.
VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL
01 NOVEMBER 2023
In accordance with DTR 5.6.1R, Bellway p.l.c. notifies the market that as at 31 October 2023, Bellway p.l.c.'s ordinary issued share capital consists of 119,445,604 ordinary shares of 12.5 pence each with voting rights. Bellway p.l.c. does not hold any shares in Treasury.
Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Bellway p.l.c. is 119,445,604
Name of contact and telephone number for queries:
Simon Scougall
Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
Bellway p.l.c.
Tel: 0191 217 0717