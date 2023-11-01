Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Six-Monthly Return

November 01

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company")

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date: 1 November 2023

Block Listing Six-Monthly Return

1. Name of company:

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

2. Name of scheme:

Shares issued by an investment trust

3. Period of return:

From: 1 May 2023 to 31 October 2023

4. Balance of unallotted securities under scheme from previous return:

15,946,657 ordinary shares of 25p each

5. The amount by which the block scheme has been increased since the

date of the last return:

Nil

6. Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period:

Nil

7. Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

15,946,657 ordinary shares of 25p each

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com