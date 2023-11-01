Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 01
[01.11.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|31.10.23
|IE00BN4GXL63
|23,304,000.00
|EUR
|0
|205,039,462.83
|8.7985
|31.10.23
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|895,517.30
|88.841