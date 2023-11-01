KYOTO, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kyocera Corporation (TOKYO:6971) today announced its consolidated financial results for the first half of fiscal year 2024, covering the six months ended September 30, 2023 (the "first half," or "FY24-H1"), as summarized below. Complete details are available at: https://global.kyocera.com/ir/library/f_results.html

Consolidated Results of Operations: First Half

Unit: Millions (except percentages and per-share amounts) Six Months Ended September 30, 2022

(FY23-H1)

in JPY 2023

(FY24-H1)

in JPY Change 2023

(FY24-H1)

in USD 2023

(FY24-H1)

in EUR Amount

in JPY % Sales revenue: 1,012,172 985,290 (26,882) (2.7) 6,569 6,236 Operating profit: 76,488 54,002 (22,486) (29.4) 360 342 Profit before income taxes: 104,311 77,867 (26,444) (25.4) 519 493 Profit attributable to owners of the parent: 75,586 56,487 (19,099) (25.3) 377 358 Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent (basic): 210.60 159.61 - - 1.06 1.01 Note on exchange rates: U.S. dollar (USD) and euro (EUR) conversions are provided above as a convenience to the reader, based on the rates of USD1 = JPY150 and EUR1 = JPY158, rounded to the nearest unit (as of September 29, 2023)

Summary

Geopolitical volatility and price inflation continued globally during the first half, leading to weaker demand and inventory adjustments in the Company's key markets for Semiconductor-related components and Information & Communications components.

Although Solutions segment sales increased, the company's consolidated sales revenue decreased 2.7% over the prior first half, to JPY985,290 (USD6,569) million, due mainly to reduced demand in key components markets.

Profits decreased as well, due mainly to a combination of lower sales revenue and inflation raising the cost of raw materials and energy.

Consolidated operating profit decreased 29.4% from the prior first half, to JPY54,002 (USD360) million; profit before income taxes decreased 25.4%, to JPY77,867 (USD519) million; and profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased 25.3%, to JPY56,487 (USD377) million.

Consolidated Results of Operations: Second Quarter

Unit: Millions (except percentages) Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

(FY23-Q2)

in JPY 2023

(FY24-Q2)

in JPY Change 2023

(FY24-Q2)

in USD 2023

(FY24-Q2)

in EUR Amount

in JPY % Sales revenue: 520,218 505,870 (14,348) (2.8) 3,372 3,202 Operating profit: 35,060 28,325 (6,735) (19.2) 189 179 Profit before income taxes: 35,600 27,390 (8,210) (23.1) 183 173 Profit attributable to owners of the parent: 25,612 19,095 (6,517) (25.4) 127 121 (See note above regarding exchange rates)

Consolidated Forecasts: Year Ending March 31, 2024

While first-half consolidated financial results approached the Company's original projections, the business environment is expected to be severe during the second half ending March 31, 2024. Markets for Semiconductor-related components and Information & Communications components are expected to continue to show weakness, marked by declining industry-wide shipments of smartphones and deferred capital investment in data centers. Based on these new expectations, the company has revised its consolidated full-year financial forecast as indicated in the table below.

Unit: Yen in millions (except percentages, per-share amounts and exchange rates) Fiscal 2023

Results Fiscal 2024

Forecast

Announced on

May 15 Fiscal 2024

Forecast

Announced on

November 1 Change

(%) from

Fiscal 2023

Results Sales revenue: 2,025,332 2,100,000 2,050,000 1.2 Operating profit: 128,517 147,000 120,000 (6.6) Profit before income taxes: 176,192 200,000 170,000 (3.5) Profit attributable to owners

of the parent: 127,988 145,000 123,000 (3.9) Earnings per share attributable

to owners of the parent (basic): 356.60 404.00 347.56 * - Average USD exchange rate: 135 125 140 - Average EUR exchange rate: 141 130 152 - * Based on the average number of shares outstanding during the six months ended September 30, 2023.

Earnings per share forecast recalculated to reflect the previously announced 4-for-1 stock split (effective January 1, 2024) is JPY86.89.

