Anteros Metals Issued Final Receipt for Prospectus

ST. JOHN'S, NEWFOUNDLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2023 / Anteros Metals Inc. ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has obtained a receipt for its final long form prospectus (the "Final Prospectus") with the securities regulatory authorities in Alberta, British Columbia, Newfound and Labrador and Ontario for its proposed initial public offering (the "IPO").

PI Financial Corp. is acting as sole agent for the IPO, which will consist of a minimum of 4,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and a maximum of 6,666,666 Common Shares at a price of $0.15 per Common Share for gross proceeds of a minimum of $600,000 and a maximum of $1,000,000.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval to list its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange, subject to fulfilling the customary listing requirements. A copy of the Final Prospectus is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

The Company will issue updates regularly to keep the market apprised of its plans and results. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Anteros Metals Inc. is a multimineral junior mining company using data science to target and acquire highly prospective deposits for exploration and development throughout Newfoundland and Labrador.? Anteros aims to pioneer sole and joint venture exploration and production projects, fusing modern systems with traditional exploration, and is currently focused on advancing four key projects across diverse commodities and development horizons.

For further details on Anteros Metals, please contact:

Email: info@anterosmetals.com

Phone: 1-800-417-1468

On Behalf of The Board of Directors,

Chris Morrison

Director

Phone: 709-693-6522 | Email: chris@anterosmetals.com

www.anterosmetals.com

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements herein include but are not limited to statements relating to the prospects for the development of the Company's mineral properties, and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Cautionary Statement Regarding IPO Participation

Anteros was incorporated to find, explore, and develop resource properties, the success of which cannot be assured. The properties discussed herein are in the exploration stage as opposed to the development stage and are without a known body of commercial ore. These securities are considered to be highly speculative and involve a significant degree of risk due to the nature of the business and formative stage of corporate development. For more details, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of the Anteros Metals Prospectus dated September 28, 2023, and filed on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ). An investment in this company would be considered speculative and high risk. Ensure suitability and risk tolerance have been considered before investing. Book may close at any time.

