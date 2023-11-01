Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 01.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Ist das der Jackpot?! Discovery Lithium entdeckt riesigen Pegmatit
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.11.2023 | 11:06
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ANICAV: Legumes from Europe: Quality, safety, sustainability, versatility and great taste. Ready when you are, just open the can!

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One press event on November 7 along with the notable presence of Italian companies in the Speciality Food Festival trade show in Dubaifrom 7 to 9 November 2023.

http://www.legumesfromeurope.com

Both activities are part of the "Legumes from Europe" promotional campaign led by ANICAV - the National Association of Canned Vegetable Industries - and co-funded by the European Union.

Quality, safety, sustainability and versatility: these are the main characteristics of the promoted products, which we invite you to appreciate thanks to the special recipes proposed by well-known chefs, such asAndrea Mugavero andVivek Huria, at the press event as well as at the cooking demos which will be organised daily during the Speciality Food Festival exhibition and which will see the special participation of the winner of MasterChef India, Nikita Gandhi Patni.

If you are a journalist, a blogger, a foodie, an importer or distributor and would like to attend the press event or the Specialty Food Festival, please send an e-mail to contact.uae@legumesfromeurope.com

About ANICAV:

ANICAV is the National Association of Canned Vegetables Industries; with over 90 member companies, it is the largest representative association of vegetable-canning companies in the world.

To discover more, follow us on www.legumesfromeurope.com and on:

www.facebook.com/LegumesFromEuropeUAE/

www.instagram.com/legumesfromeuropeuae/

Press contact:

contact.uae@legumesfromeurope.com

Enjoy. It's from Europe!

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2261232/ANICAV.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/legumes-from-europe-quality-safety-sustainability-versatility-and-great-taste-ready-when-you-are-just-open-the-can-301973682.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.