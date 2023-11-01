DJ Amundi MSCI India UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI India UCITS ETF - USD (C) (CI2U LN) Amundi MSCI India UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 01-Nov-2023 / 10:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI India UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 31-Oct-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 802.6034 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 59231 CODE: CI2U LN ISIN: LU1681043169 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681043169 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CI2U LN Sequence No.: 282073 EQS News ID: 1762673 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

