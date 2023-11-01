

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British drug major GSK Plc on Wednesday lifted its fiscal 2023 forecast for earnings and sales after reporting higher third-quarter profit on continuing operations basis. The results were benefited by vaccines' performance, mainly the US launch of Arexvy, the world's first RSV vaccine. Total profit for the quarter, meanwhile, plunged from last year on the absence of prior year's hefty gain on the demerger of Consumer Healthcare.



Emma Walmsley, CEO, GSK, said, 'Competitive performance was broadly based but benefitted particularly from the outstanding US launch of Arexvy.... GSK's longer-term outlook also continues to strengthen, with progress in our vaccines pipeline, the development of our ultra long-acting HIV portfolio and significant new prospects in respiratory.'



For fiscal 2023, the company now projects adjusted earnings per share to increase between 17 to 20 percent at constant exchange rates and excluding COVID-19 solutions, compared to previously expected growth of 14 percent to 17 percent.



Adjusted operating profit is now expected to increase between 13 to 15 percent, revised from prior guidance of a growth of 11 to 13 percent.



Further, turnover is expected to increase between 12 to 13 percent, updated from previous guidance of 8 to 10 percent growth. For the full year, the company expects Arexvy sales between 0.9 billion pounds to 1 billion pounds.



For the year, Vaccines sales are now expected to increase around 20 percent, higher than previously expected mid-teens growth. Specialty Medicines sales would now grow low double-digit percent, compared to previous view of a high single-digit increase. Sales of General Medicines would now increase low to mid-single-digit percent, while earlier it expected a growth in low single-digit.



In its third quarter, GSK's profit attributable to shareholders plunged to 1.46 billion pounds from last year's 10.82 billion pounds. Earnings per share fell to 35.6 pence from 264.7 pence last year.



The prior year's results were benefited by 10.06 billion or 246.1 pence per share gain on the demerger of Consumer Healthcare.



On a continuing operations basis, profit attributable to shareholders climbed from last year's 759 million pounds last year. Earnings per share from continuing operations grew 92 percent from 18.6 pence last year. The strong growth in the quarter reflected lower charges for contingent consideration liabilities remeasurement.



Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was 50.4 pence, compared to 46.9 pence a year ago.



Total operating profit grew 64 percent year-over-year to 1.95 billion pounds, while adjusted operating profit grew 6 percent to 2.77 billion pounds.



According to the company, the results reflected strong execution, resilient growth and higher royalty income, partly offset by increased investment in R&D, new product launches and a seven percentage point operating profit reduction from lower COVID-19 solutions sales.



Third-quarter turnover was 8.147 billion pounds, up 4 percent from 7.83 billion pounds last year. At constant currency rates, sales grew 10 percent.



Turnover excluding COVID-19 solutions grew 10 percent on a reported basis, and 16 percent at constant currency rates.



Vaccines sales climbed 30 percent year-over-year to 3.22 billion euros, while Specialty Medicines sales fell 6 percent and General Medicines sales dropped 10 percent.



US and Europe recorded higher sales, while international sales fell 13 percent.



In London, GSK shares were trading at 1,478.20 pence, up 1.43 percent.



