

EI DuPont De Nemours & Co. (DD) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $319 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $367 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, EI DuPont De Nemours & Co. reported adjusted earnings of $415 million or $0.92 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.8% to $3.06 billion from $3.32 billion last year.



EI DuPont De Nemours & Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.45 Full year revenue guidance: $12,170 Mln



