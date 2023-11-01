

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $552 million, or $1.75 per share. This compares with $708 million, or $2.21 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, TE Connectivity Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $564 million or $1.78 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.3% to $4.04 billion from $4.36 billion last year.



TE Connectivity Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $552 Mln. vs. $708 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.75 vs. $2.21 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.76 -Revenue (Q4): $4.04 Bln vs. $4.36 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.70 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.85 Bln



