The company's earnings came in at $30.057 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $28.196 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Kennametal Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $33.004 million or $0.41 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.5% to $492.476 million from $494.792 million last year.



Kennametal Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $30.057 Mln. vs. $28.196 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.37 vs. $0.34 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.35 -Revenue (Q1): $492.476 Mln vs. $494.792 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.20 to $0.30 Next quarter revenue guidance: $490 to $515 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $1.75 to $2.15 Full year revenue guidance: $2.1 to $2.2 Bln



