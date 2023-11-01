Highlights (third-quarter 2023 versus third-quarter 2022, unless otherwise noted):

Reported revenues of $4.9 billion, up 12 percent; organic revenues* up 9 percent

GAAP operating margin up 80 bps; adjusted operating margin* up 130 bps

Adjusted EBITDA margin* of 19.5 percent, up 100 bps

GAAP continuing EPS of $2.74; adjusted continuing EPS* of $2.79, up 23 percent

Organic bookings* up 8 percent, led by Americas Commercial HVAC, up 14 percent

$6.9 billion backlog, up 7 percent, and 2.5 times historical norms

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, today reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations of $2.74 for the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted continuing EPS was $2.79, up 23 percent.

Third-Quarter 2023 Results

Financial Comparisons Third-Quarter Continuing Operations

$, millions except EPS Q3 2023 Q3 2022 Y-O-Y

Change Organic Y-O-Y

Change Bookings $4,946 $4,493 10% 8% Net Revenues $4,883 $4,372 12% 9% GAAP Operating Income $864 $740 17% GAAP Operating Margin 17.7% 16.9% 80 bps Adjusted Operating Income* $879 $729 21% Adjusted Operating Margin* 18.0% 16.7% 130 bps Adjusted EBITDA* $954 $809 18% Adjusted EBITDA Margin* 19.5% 18.5% 100 bps GAAP Continuing EPS $2.74 $2.38 15% Adjusted Continuing EPS $2.79 $2.27 23% Pre-Tax Non-GAAP Adjustments, net** $15.0 $4.3 $10.7 **For details see table 2 of the news release.

"Focused execution of our purpose-driven strategy continues to deliver industry-leading results and enable high levels of business reinvestment for future growth," said Dave Regnery, chair and CEO, Trane Technologies. "With bookings at an all-time high, we continue to see robust customer demand for our sustainable products and services, with particular strength across our commercial HVAC businesses globally.

"Our strong operating performance and robust backlog give us confidence in once again raising our full-year revenue and adjusted EPS guidance and provide visibility to solid growth in 2024 as well. With our leading innovation, resilient portfolio and talented team, Trane Technologies is uniquely positioned to deliver superior growth and differentiated shareholder returns over the long term."

Highlights from the Third Quarter of 2023 (all comparisons against third-quarter 2022 unless otherwise noted)

Delivered strong third-quarter revenue, operating income, EBITDA and EPS growth.

Strong bookings of $4.9 billion.

Organic bookings were up 8 percent, led by Americas Commercial HVAC.

Enterprise reported revenues were up 12 percent, including 3 percentage points related to acquisitions. Organic revenues were up 9 percent.

GAAP operating margin was up 80 basis points, adjusted operating margin was up 130 basis points and adjusted EBITDA margin was up 100 basis points.

Strong volume growth, positive price realization, and productivity more than offset inflation. The Company also continued high levels of business reinvestment.

Enterprise exited the third quarter of 2023 with backlog at 2.5 times historical norms.

Third-Quarter Business Review (all comparisons against third-quarter 2022 unless otherwise noted)

Americas Segment: innovates for customers in the North America and Latin America regions. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating, cooling and ventilation systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions.

$, millions Q3 2023 Q3 2022 Y-O-Y

Change Organic Y-O-Y

Change Bookings $3,960.3 $3,680.5 8% 7% Net Revenues $3,888.0 $3,481.4 12% 11% GAAP Operating Income $748.3 $652.4 15% GAAP Operating Margin 19.2% 18.7% 50 bps Adjusted Operating Income $750.6 $630.0 19% Adjusted Operating Margin 19.3% 18.1% 120 bps Adjusted EBITDA $809.0 $697.7 16% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 20.8% 20.0% 80 bps

Strong bookings of $4.0 billion.

Organic bookings were up 7 percent, led by Commercial HVAC, which was up 14 percent year-over-year, and up approximately 65 percent on a 3-year stack.

Reported revenues were up 12 percent, including 1 percentage point related to acquisitions. Organic revenues were up 11 percent.

Americas segment exited the third quarter of 2023 with backlog at approximately 3 times historical norms.

GAAP operating margin was up 50 basis points, adjusted operating margin was up 120 basis points and adjusted EBITDA margin was up 80 basis points.

Strong volume growth, positive price realization, and productivity more than offset inflation. The Company also continued high levels of business reinvestment.

Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Segment: innovates for customers in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region. The EMEA segment encompasses heating, cooling and ventilation systems, services and solutions for commercial buildings and transport refrigeration systems and solutions.

$, millions Q3 2023 Q3 2022 Y-O-Y

Change Organic Y-O-Y

Change Bookings $585.6 $453.6 29% 12% Net Revenues $618.6 $513.1 21% 3% GAAP Operating Income $110.1 $80.1 37% GAAP Operating Margin 17.8% 15.6% 220 bps Adjusted Operating Income $118.4 $86.3 37% Adjusted Operating Margin 19.1% 16.8% 230 bps Adjusted EBITDA $130.4 $94.7 38% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 21.1% 18.5% 260 bps

Reported bookings were up 29 percent; organic bookings were up 12 percent.

Reported revenues were up 21 percent, including approximately 12 percentage points related to acquisitions and approximately 6 percentage points of positive foreign exchange impact. Organic revenues were up 3 percent, led by Commercial HVAC, up mid-single digits and up more than 30 percent on a 2-year stack.

EMEA segment exited the third quarter of 2023 with backlog approximately 60 percent more than historical norms.

GAAP operating margin was up 220 basis points, adjusted operating margin was up 230 basis points and adjusted EBITDA margin was up 260 basis points.

Strong positive price realization and productivity more than offset inflation. The Company also continued high levels of business reinvestment.

Asia Pacific Segment: innovates for customers throughout the Asia Pacific region. The Asia Pacific segment encompasses heating, cooling and ventilation systems, services and solutions for commercial buildings and transport refrigeration systems and solutions.

$, millions Q3 2023 Q3 2022 Y-O-Y

Change Organic

Y-O-Y Change Bookings $400.2 $358.8 12% 12% Net Revenues $376.3 $377.4 flat (1)% GAAP Operating Income $82.6 $75.6 9% GAAP Operating Margin 22.0% 20.0% 200 bps Adjusted Operating Income $82.6 $76.1 9% Adjusted Operating Margin 22.0% 20.2% 180 bps Adjusted EBITDA $87.7 $81.8 7% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 23.3% 21.7% 160 bps

Reported and organic bookings were both up 12 percent.

Reported revenues were flat including approximately 4 percentage points related to acquisitions offset by approximately 3 percentage points of negative foreign exchange impact. Organic revenues were down 1 percent, against a tough prior year growth comp of 28 percent.

Asia Pacific segment exited the third quarter of 2023 with backlog approximately 70 percent more than historical norms.

GAAP operating margin was up 200 basis points, adjusted operating margin was up 180 basis points and adjusted EBITDA margin was up 160 basis points.

Strong positive price realization and productivity more than offset inflation. The Company also continued high levels of business reinvestment.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

$, millions Q3 2023 Q3 2022 Y-O-Y Change Cash From Continuing Operating Activities Y-T-D $1,483 $933 $550 Free Cash Flow Y-T-D* $1,288 $891 $397 Working Capital/Revenue* 4.8% 4.1% 70 bps increase Cash Balance September 30 $960 $1,080 ($120) Debt Balance September 30 $4,825 $4,837 ($12)

Through September 30, 2023, cash flow from continuing operating activities was $1.5 billion and free cash flow was $1.3 billion.

During the third quarter, the Company deployed approximately $172 million for dividends. Additionally, in the third quarter and October, the Company deployed $250 million for share repurchases. Year-to-date through October, the Company has deployed approximately $2 billion, including $513 million for dividends and $550 million for share repurchases, and has committed to deploy approximately $900 million for M&A.

The Company expects to continue to pay a competitive and growing dividend and to deploy 100 percent of excess cash to shareholders over time.

Raising Full-Year 2023 Revenue and EPS Guidance

The Company expects full-year reported revenue growth of approximately 10 percent to 11 percent; organic revenue growth of approximately 8 percent to 9 percent versus full-year 2022.

The Company expects GAAP continuing EPS for full-year 2023 of approximately $8.75. The Company expects adjusted continuing EPS for full-year 2023 of approximately $9.00.

Additional information regarding the Company's 2023 guidance is included in the Company's earnings presentation found at www.tranetechnologies.com in the Investor Relations section.

Table 1: Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

Tables 2 5: Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

Table 6: Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

Table 7: Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Table 8: Balance Sheet Metrics and Free Cash Flow

Table 1 TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC Condensed Consolidated Income Statement (In millions, except per share amounts) UNAUDITED For the quarter For the nine months ended September 30, ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net revenues 4,882.9 4,371.9 13,253.5 11,917.9 Cost of goods sold (3,224.8 (2,939.1 (8,867.6 (8,172.6 Selling and administrative expenses (793.9 (693.3 (2,179.5 (1,907.0 Operating income 864.2 739.5 2,206.4 1,838.3 Interest expense (57.9 (55.8 (177.1 (167.6 Other income/(expense), net (10.0 (18.7 (76.8 (21.0 Earnings before income taxes 796.3 665.0 1,952.5 1,649.7 Provision for income taxes (157.5 (104.7 (400.2 (302.4 Earnings from continuing operations 638.8 560.3 1,552.3 1,347.3 Discontinued operations, net of tax (6.5 (7.9 (18.2 (16.6 Net earnings 632.3 552.4 1,534.1 1,330.7 Less: Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests (6.0 (4.5 (14.5 (13.3 Net earnings attributable to Trane Technologies plc 626.3 547.9 1,519.6 1,317.4 Amounts attributable to Trane Technologies plc ordinary shareholders: Continuing operations 632.8 555.8 1,537.8 1,334.0 Discontinued operations (6.5 (7.9 (18.2 (16.6 Net earnings 626.3 547.9 1,519.6 1,317.4 Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Trane Technologies plc ordinary shareholders: Continuing operations 2.74 2.38 6.66 5.66 Discontinued operations (0.02 (0.04 (0.08 (0.07 Net earnings 2.72 2.34 6.58 5.59 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Diluted 230.6 234.0 230.9 235.7

Table 2 TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP (In millions, except per share amounts) UNAUDITED For the quarter ended September 30, 2023 For the nine months ended September 30, 2023 As As As As Reported Adjustments Adjusted Reported Adjustments Adjusted Net revenues 4,882.9 4,882.9 13,253.5 13,253.5 Operating income 864.2 15.0 (b,c,d,e) 879.2 2,206.4 (6.3 (a,b,c,d,e) 2,200.1 Operating margin 17.7 18.0 16.6 16.6 Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes 796.3 15.0 (b,c,d,e) 811.3 1,952.5 45.9 (a,b,c,d,e,f) 1,998.4 Benefit (Provision) for income taxes (157.5 (3.5 (g) (161.0 (400.2 2.8 (g) (397.4 Tax rate 19.8 19.8 20.5 19.9 Earnings from continuing operations attributable to Trane Technologies plc 632.8 11.5 (h) 644.3 1,537.8 48.7 (h) 1,586.5 Diluted earnings per common share Continuing operations 2.74 0.05 2.79 6.66 0.21 6.87 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Diluted 230.6 230.6 230.9 230.9 Detail of Adjustments: (a) Non-cash adjustment for contingent consideration (SG&A) (49.3 (b) Acquisition inventory step-up and backlog amortization (COGS SG&A) 8.4 18.5 (c) Restructuring costs (COGS SG&A) 2.3 10.1 (d) Transformation costs (SG&A) 1.1 3.5 (e) M&A transaction costs (SG&A) 3.2 10.9 (f) Impairment of equity investment (OIOE) 52.2 (g) Tax impact of adjustments (a,b,c,d,e) (3.5 2.8 (h) Impact of adjustments on earnings from continuing operations attributable to Trane Technologies plc 11.5 48.7 Pre-tax impact of adjustments on cost of goods sold 2.5 14.7 Pre-tax impact of adjustments on selling administrative expenses 12.5 (21.0 Pre-tax impact of adjustments on operating income 15.0 (6.3 Pre-tax impact of adjustments on other income/(expense), net 52.2 Pre-tax impact of adjustments on earnings from continuing operations 15.0 45.9

Table 3 TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP (In millions, except per share amounts) UNAUDITED For the quarter ended September 30, 2022 For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 As As As As Reported Adjustments Adjusted Reported Adjustments Adjusted Net revenues 4,371.9 4,371.9 11,917.9 11,917.9 Operating income 739.5 (10.7 (a,b,c,d,e,f) 728.8 1,838.3 (17.3 (a,b,c,d,e,f) 1,821.0 Operating margin 16.9 16.7 15.4 15.3 Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes 665.0 4.3 (a,b,c,d,e,f) 669.3 1,649.7 (2.3 (a,b,c,d,e,f) 1,647.4 Provision for income taxes (104.7 (27.8 (g,h) (132.5 (302.4 (25.9 (g,h) (328.3 Tax rate 15.7 19.8 18.3 19.9 Earnings from continuing operations attributable to Trane Technologies plc 555.8 (23.5 (i) 532.3 1,334.0 (28.2 (i) 1,305.8 Diluted earnings per common share Continuing operations 2.38 (0.11 2.27 5.66 (0.12 5.54 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Diluted 234.0 234.0 235.7 235.7 Detail of Adjustments: (a) Insurance settlement on a property claim in Q3 2022 (COGS) (25.0 (25.0 (b) Non-cash adjustment for contingent consideration (SG&A) 0.7 (15.4 (c) Restructuring costs (COGS SG&A) 10.4 15.8 (d) Transformation costs (SG&A) 0.6 4.7 (e) M&A transaction costs (SG&A) 1.8 1.8 (f) Settlement charge for retired executive (SG&A OIOE) 15.8 15.8 (g) U.S. discrete non-cash tax benefit (28.9 (28.9 (h) Tax impact of adjustments (a,b,c,d,e,f) 1.1 3.0 (i) Impact of adjustments on earnings from continuing operations attributable to Trane Technologies plc (23.5 (28.2 Pre-tax impact of adjustments on cost of goods sold (22.1 (17.6 Pre-tax impact of adjustments on selling administrative expenses 11.4 0.3 Pre-tax impact of adjustments on operating income (10.7 (17.3 Pre-tax impact of adjustments on other income/(expense), net 15.0 15.0 Pre-tax impact of adjustments on earnings from continuing operations 4.3 (2.3

Table 4 TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP (In millions) UNAUDITED For the quarter ended

September 30, 2023 For the quarter ended

September 30, 2022 As Reported Margin As Reported Margin Americas Net revenues 3,888.0 3,481.4 Segment operating income 748.3 19.2 652.4 18.7 Restructuring/Other (a) 2.3 0.1 (22.4 (0.6 Adjusted operating income 750.6 19.3 630.0 18.1 Depreciation and amortization (b) 65.2 1.7 68.3 2.0 Other income/(expense), net (6.8 (0.2 (0.6 (0.1 Adjusted EBITDA * 809.0 20.8 697.7 20.0 Europe, Middle East Africa Net revenues 618.6 513.1 Segment operating income 110.1 17.8 80.1 15.6 Restructuring/Other (c) 8.3 1.3 6.2 1.2 Adjusted operating income 118.4 19.1 86.3 16.8 Depreciation and amortization (d) 11.2 1.9 6.0 1.2 Other income/(expense), net 0.8 0.1 2.4 0.5 Adjusted EBITDA 130.4 21.1 94.7 18.5 Asia Pacific Net revenues 376.3 377.4 Segment operating income 82.6 22.0 75.6 20.0 Restructuring/Other 0.5 0.2 Adjusted operating income 82.6 22.0 76.1 20.2 Depreciation and amortization 4.4 1.2 4.3 1.1 Other income/(expense), net 0.7 0.1 1.4 0.4 Adjusted EBITDA 87.7 23.3 81.8 21.7 Corporate Unallocated corporate expense (76.8 (68.6 Restructuring/Other (e) 4.4 5.0 Adjusted corporate expense (72.4 (63.6 Depreciation and amortization 4.4 5.4 Other income/(expense), net (f) (4.7 (6.9 Adjusted EBITDA (72.7 (65.1 Total Company Net revenues 4,882.9 4,371.9 Operating income 864.2 17.7 739.5 16.9 Restructuring/Other (a,c,e) 15.0 0.3 (10.7 (0.2 Adjusted operating income 879.2 18.0 728.8 16.7 Depreciation and amortization(b,d) 85.2 1.7 84.0 1.9 Other income/(expense), net (f) (10.0 (0.2 (3.7 (0.1 Adjusted EBITDA 954.4 19.5 809.1 18.5 *Represents a non-GAAP measure, refer to pages 5-7 in the Earnings Release for definitions. (a) Other within Americas includes a $0.2 million acquisition inventory step-up and backlog amortization in 2023. Other within Americas includes a $25 million insurance settlement on a property claim in Q3 2022 and a $0.7 million non-cash adjustment for contingent consideration in 2022. (b) Depreciation and amortization within Americas excludes $0.3 million of acquisition backlog amortization which has been accounted for in the Restructuring/Other line in 2023. (c) Other within Europe includes a $8.2 million acquisition inventory step-up and backlog amortization in 2023. (d) Depreciation and amortization within Europe excludes $6.5 million of acquisition backlog amortization which has been accounted for in the Restructuring/Other line in 2023. (e) Other within Corporate includes $1.1 million of transformation costs and $3.2 million of M&A transaction costs in 2023. Other within Corporate includes $1.8 million of M&A transaction costs, a $0.8 million settlement charge for a retired executive, and $0.6 million of transformation costs in 2022. (f) Other income/ (expense), net within Corporate excludes a $15.0 million settlement charge for a retired executive in 2022.

Table 5 TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP (In millions) UNAUDITED For the quarter ended September 30, 2023 2022 Total Company Adjusted EBITDA 954.4 809.1 Less: items to reconcile adjusted EBITDA to net earnings attributable to Trane Technologies plc Depreciation and amortization(1) (85.2 (84.0 Interest expense (57.9 (55.8 Provision for income taxes (157.5 (104.7 Restructuring costs (2.3 (10.4 Transformation costs (1.1 (0.6 M&A transaction costs (3.2 (1.8 Acquisition inventory step-up and backlog amortization (8.4 Non-cash adjustment for contingent consideration (0.7 Insurance settlement on a property claim in Q3 2022 25.0 Settlement charge for retired executive (15.8 Discontinued operations, net of tax (6.5 (7.9 Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests (6.0 (4.5 Net earnings attributable to Trane Technologies plc 626.3 547.9 (1) Depreciation and amortization excludes acquisition backlog amortization of $6.8 million which has been included in the acquisition inventory step-up and backlog amortization line in 2023 *Represents a non-GAAP measure, refer to pages 5-7 in the Earnings Release for definitions.

Table 6 TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions) UNAUDITED September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 960.0 1,220.5 Accounts and notes receivable, net 3,142.5 2,780.1 Inventories 2,191.8 1,993.8 Other current assets 432.6 384.8 Total current assets 6,726.9 6,379.2 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,683.8 1,536.1 Goodwill 5,719.1 5,503.7 Intangible assets, net 3,337.7 3,264.0 Other noncurrent assets 1,435.7 1,398.6 Total assets 18,903.2 18,081.6 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Accounts payable 2,093.3 2,091.6 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,772.6 2,547.2 Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt 348.3 1,048.0 Total current liabilities 5,214.2 5,686.8 Long-term debt 4,476.3 3,788.3 Other noncurrent liabilities 2,512.3 2,501.3 Shareholders' Equity 6,700.4 6,105.2 Total liabilities and equity 18,903.2 18,081.6

Table 7 TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (In millions) UNAUDITED For the nine months ended September 30, 2023 2022 Operating Activities Earnings from continuing operations 1,552.3 1,347.3 Depreciation and amortization 260.2 241.0 Changes in assets and liabilities and other non-cash items (329.9 (654.9 Net cash provided by (used in) continuing operating activities 1,482.6 933.4 Net cash provided by (used in) discontinued operating activities (27.8 (189.7 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,454.8 743.7 Investing Activities Capital expenditures, net (217.2 (202.8 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (510.2 (109.6 Other investing activities, net (8.7 (12.8 Net cash provided by (used in) continuing investing activities (736.1 (325.2 Net cash provided by (used in) discontinued investing activities (0.6 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (736.1 (325.8 Financing Activities Net proceeds from (payments of) debt (11.6 (7.5 Dividends paid to ordinary shareholders (513.0 (467.0 Repurchase of ordinary shares (459.8 (900.1 Receipt of (Settlement related to) special cash payment (6.2 Other financing activities, net 32.3 (32.2 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (952.1 (1,413.0 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (27.1 (83.9 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (260.5 (1,079.0 Cash and cash equivalents beginning of period 1,220.5 2,159.2 Cash and cash equivalents end of period 960.0 1,080.2

Table 8 TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC Balance Sheet Metrics and Free Cash Flow ($ in millions) UNAUDITED September 30, September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 2022 Net Receivables 3,142.5 2,867.4 2,780.1 Days Sales Outstanding 58.7 59.8 62.3 Net Inventory 2,191.8 1,949.2 1,993.8 Inventory Turns 5.9 6.1 5.7 Accounts Payable 2,093.3 2,061.3 2,091.6 Days Payable Outstanding 59.2 63.5 66.9 Nine months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Net cash flow provided by continuing operating activities 1,482.6 933.4 Capital expenditures (217.2 (202.8 Cash payments for restructuring 8.8 20.4 Transformation costs paid 3.5 8.9 M&A transaction costs 10.7 QSF funding (continuing operations component)1 91.8 Compensation related payment to a retired executive 64.3 Insurance settlement on a property claim in Q3 2022 (25.0 Free cash flow 1,288.4 891.0 1 On March 2, 2022, the Company funded $270.0 million to the qualified settlement fund (QSF), of which $91.8 million was allocated to continuing operations and $178.2 million was allocated to discontinued operations *Represents a non-GAAP measure, refer to pages 5-7 in the Earnings Release for definitions.

