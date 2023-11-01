BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 01

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC ("the Company")

LEI - 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16



Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6.1R)



In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market of the following:



As at 31 October 2023, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 20,603,486 Ordinary Shares of 1p each, carrying one vote per share, excluding 10,081,532 ordinary shares in treasury.As at 31 October 2023, the total number of voting rights for Ordinary shareholders in BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc was 20,603,486.The above figure (20,603,486) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.All enquiries:Kevin MaygerCompany SecretaryBlackRock Investment Management (UK) LimitedTel: 0207 743 10981 November 2023