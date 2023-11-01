Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 89,800 of its ordinary shares in the period from October 23, 2023, up to and including October 27, 2023, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading day Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD) Trading venue October 23, 2023 701 153.9701 BATS October 23, 2023 300 154.2000 IEX October 23, 2023 5,634 153.4036 XDOT October 23, 2023 11,757 153.4721 INET October 23, 2023 400 153.2500 ARCA October 23, 2023 8 153.3800 EPRL October 24, 2023 8,203 152.9076 XDOT October 24, 2023 1,300 152.8869 ARCA October 24, 2023 384 153.2624 MEMX October 24, 2023 300 152.9233 EPRL October 24, 2023 1,827 152.8377 EDGX October 24, 2023 4,315 152.9026 INET October 24, 2023 200 152.6600 XPER October 24, 2023 400 152.6100 NQPX October 24, 2023 905 152.8983 BATS October 24, 2023 166 152.4886 CHX October 25, 2023 2,099 151.9679 ARCA October 25, 2023 4,886 151.9976 XDOT October 25, 2023 201 152.4294 BATS October 25, 2023 10,139 152.3077 INET October 25, 2023 75 152.4700 CHX October 25, 2023 100 151.6800 EDGA October 25, 2023 200 152.7050 IEX October 26, 2023 2,507 152.9427 XDOT October 26, 2023 11,186 152.9092 INET October 26, 2023 1,200 152.5058 ARCA October 26, 2023 2,107 152.9367 IEX October 27, 2023 3,815 153.1604 ARCA October 27, 2023 4,799 152.3305 XDOT October 27, 2023 9,411 152.2488 INET October 27, 2023 175 153.2286 CHX October 27, 2023 100 153.3660 BATS

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 28,344,963.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 203,826,219. The figure of 203,826,219 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson Investors Shareholder Center Share Buy-Back Details 2023 Share Buy-Back.

