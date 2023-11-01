Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 89,800 of its ordinary shares in the period from October 23, 2023, up to and including October 27, 2023, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.
Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period
Trading day
Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD)
Trading venue
October 23, 2023
701
153.9701
BATS
October 23, 2023
300
154.2000
IEX
October 23, 2023
5,634
153.4036
XDOT
October 23, 2023
11,757
153.4721
INET
October 23, 2023
400
153.2500
ARCA
October 23, 2023
8
153.3800
EPRL
October 24, 2023
8,203
152.9076
XDOT
October 24, 2023
1,300
152.8869
ARCA
October 24, 2023
384
153.2624
MEMX
October 24, 2023
300
152.9233
EPRL
October 24, 2023
1,827
152.8377
EDGX
October 24, 2023
4,315
152.9026
INET
October 24, 2023
200
152.6600
XPER
October 24, 2023
400
152.6100
NQPX
October 24, 2023
905
152.8983
BATS
October 24, 2023
166
152.4886
CHX
October 25, 2023
2,099
151.9679
ARCA
October 25, 2023
4,886
151.9976
XDOT
October 25, 2023
201
152.4294
BATS
October 25, 2023
10,139
152.3077
INET
October 25, 2023
75
152.4700
CHX
October 25, 2023
100
151.6800
EDGA
October 25, 2023
200
152.7050
IEX
October 26, 2023
2,507
152.9427
XDOT
October 26, 2023
11,186
152.9092
INET
October 26, 2023
1,200
152.5058
ARCA
October 26, 2023
2,107
152.9367
IEX
October 27, 2023
3,815
153.1604
ARCA
October 27, 2023
4,799
152.3305
XDOT
October 27, 2023
9,411
152.2488
INET
October 27, 2023
175
153.2286
CHX
October 27, 2023
100
153.3660
BATS
The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 28,344,963.
Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 203,826,219. The figure of 203,826,219 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson Investors Shareholder Center Share Buy-Back Details 2023 Share Buy-Back.
Contacts:
For further information please contact:
Brian Lantz, Vice President IR and Communications, +1 224 285 2410
Pete Kennedy, Director of Investor Relations, +1 757 603 0111