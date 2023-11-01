

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Humana Inc (HUM) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year



The company's earnings totaled $1.10 billion, or $6.71 per share. This compares with $1.30 billion, or $9.39 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Humana Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.27 billion or $7.78 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.9% to $26.42 billion from $22.80 billion last year.



Humana Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $1.10 Bln. vs. $1.30 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $6.71 vs. $9.39 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $26.42 Bln vs. $22.80 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $28.25



