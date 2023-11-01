

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for CVS Health Corp. (CVS):



Earnings: $2.26 billion in Q3 vs. -$3.41 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $1.75 in Q3 vs. -$2.59 in the same period last year. Excluding items, CVS Health Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.85 billion or $2.21 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $2.13 per share Revenue: $89.76 billion in Q3 vs. $81.16 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.50 to $8.70



