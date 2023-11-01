

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NiSource Inc. (NI) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $77.0 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $52.0 million, or $0.12 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, NiSource Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $83.7 million or $0.19 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



NiSource Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $77.0 Mln. vs. $52.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.17 vs. $0.12 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.15



