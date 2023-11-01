

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target Corporation (TGT) Wednesday said 'Thanksgiving meal for under $25' is available online as well as in store, starting today.



The meal, which is enough to serve four, include the following items:



Good & Gather Premium Basted Young Turkey (Frozen) - 10 lb. Good & Gather Russet Potatoes - 5 lb. Good & Gather Cut Green Beans - 14.5 oz. Campbell's Cream of Mushroom Soup - 22 oz. Ocean Spray Jellied Cranberry Sauce - 14 oz. Stove Top Turkey Stuffing Mix - 6 oz., and Heinz HomeStyle Roasted Turkey Gravy - 12 oz.



Additionally, the retailer is offering a variety of sides and assortments under $5. For those who cannot afford much, Turkey is made available for less than $1 per pound.



The orders are delivered within one hour if the order value is more than $35. Alternatively, after ordering online, guests can pick the items in store, or a Target team member will bring the items to the car.



A variety of fun activity kits are also up for grab for families to make the most of their time, the company said in a statement.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken