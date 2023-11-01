

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Thomson Reuters (TRI, TRI.TO) announced it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange for the renewal of its normal course issuer bid. The company also announced that it plans to repurchase up to $1.0 billion of its shares under the new NCIB. Under the new NCIB, up to 10 million common shares may be repurchased between November 3, 2023 and November 2, 2024.



Thomson Reuters said it acquired full ownership of the Westlaw Japan business, previously a joint venture with Shinnippon-Hoki Publishing Co., Ltd. Westlaw Japan is now part of Thomson Reuters Japan.



