

Amazfit Active





KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Zepp Health Corporation (Zepp, NYSE: ZEPP), a global specialist in smart wearables and health technology, introduced the Amazfit Active, designed for the 21st century woman to stay active and stay healthy. This versatile smartwatch will become your partner at work, during exercise and at play.The evolution of the Amazfit brand is displayed in the Amazfit Active. Built on the best qualities of the Amazfit GTS and Mini series, users will appreciate the amalgamation of the higher-end look from the Amazfit GTS coupled with the ultra-lighweight and cost effective Mini series. This is a best-of-ALL-worlds, fashionable, and wellness wearable.Highlights of the Active include ultra-light aluminium alloy and plastic design, incorporates a 1.75" HD AMOLED display, convenient Bluetooth calling and music playback, Multi-Global Navigation Satellite System (Multi-GNSS) and route navigation for accurate mapping of jogs, hikes or any other trek. The AI-powered Training Guidance by Zepp Coach aggregates data such as 24-hour heart rate, SpO2, and stress monitoring for a customised exercise plan. The Amazfit ultra-long battery life, up to 14 days of typical use, is an enduring feature of the Active.Ms. Karmun Chow, Marketing Manager of Zepp Health said, "The Amazfit Active is an all-around, flexible smartwatch for women who need to be current with notifications and reminders from a calendar and communication apps. It is where features and functions meld in stylish form as a life-assistant and workout coach."Featuring 130+ sports modes, the newest, Track Running will maintain your pace and splits. With Zepp Coach, on your wrist, monitoring and analysing your workouts, voice prompts during workouts, correlating the data and optimizing future workouts toward better fitness."Before a workout, the Readiness Score provides the potential output to optimise performance and maximise results with the Zepp Coach plan. Personalised training schedule, recovery advice and progress tracking make the fitness experience efficient because it is understandable." said Chow.In Midnight Black and Petal Pink, at RM599.00, the Amazfit Active is an attractive consideration for the active-professional woman. Other features include over 100 watch faces, 5ATM water resistance, music storage, PAI Health Assessment System, downloadable apps and games, the Zepp App and much more. Creating organisation from chaos, the Amazfit Active can elevate the quality of life to stay active, stay healthy.Starting on 3rd November 2023, the Amazfit Active is available on Shopee at https://bit.ly/Amazfit-Shopee-Active, Lazada at https://bit.ly/Amazfit-Lazada-Active, and the TikTok Shop, selling for RM599.00. Receive a free gift of Cross-body bag, and a Celebrity Fitness 7-day Trial Pass while stock lasts.Hi-Res ImagesPlease download hi-res product and lifestyle images from this LINK. https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1_Rq0Bh4ySbI66VIZdB9FEr1AquHEJ7vm?usp=sharingAbout AmazfitAmazfit, a leading global smart wearable brand focused on health and fitness, is part of Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a health technology company. Offering a wide selection of smartwatches and bands, Amazfit's brand essence is "Up Your Game", encouraging users to live their passions and express their active spirits freely. Amazfit is powered by Zepp Health's proprietary health management platform that delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain their wellness goals. With outstanding craftsmanship, Amazfit smartwatches have won many design awards, including the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award.Launched in 2015, Amazfit is today embraced by millions of users. Its products are available in more than 90 countries across the Americas, and EMEA and APAC regions. For more information about Amazfit, please visit www.amazfit.com.Source: AmazfitCopyright 2023 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.