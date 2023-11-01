

OLATHE (dpa-AFX) - Garmin Ltd (GRMN) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $257.24 million, or $1.34 per share. This compares with $210.85 million, or $1.09 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Garmin Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $270.22 million or $1.41 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.3% to $1.28 billion from $1.14 billion last year.



Garmin Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $257.24 Mln. vs. $210.85 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.34 vs. $1.09 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.29 -Revenue (Q3): $1.28 Bln vs. $1.14 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.25 Full year revenue guidance: $5.150 Bln



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

