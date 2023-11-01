

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $303 million, or $1.63 per share. This compares with $283 million, or $1.49 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, IQVIA Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $462 million or $2.49 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.1% to $3.74 billion from $3.56 billion last year.



IQVIA Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.79 - $2.86 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3,769 - $3,804 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $10.16 - $10.23 Full year revenue guidance: $14,885 -$14,920 Mln



