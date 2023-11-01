Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.: Protagonist Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEWARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2023 / Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) ("Protagonist" or "the Company") today announced that Dinesh V. Patel, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in presentations and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the following investor conferences this month:

Event: Guggenheim 5th Annual I&I Conference

Date: November 6, 2023

Fireside Chat: November 6, 11:10-11:40 A.M. EST

Location: JW Marriott Essex House, New York, NY

Event: J.P. Morgan Equity Opportunities Forum

Date: November 7, 2023

Location: Ritz-Carlton South Beach, Miami Beach, FL

Event: 2023 Truist Securities BioPharma Symposium

Date: November 9, 2023

Panel Presentation: November 9, 2:25-3:10 P.M. EST

Location: Lotte New York Palace, New York, NY

Event: Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Date: November 14, 2023

Fireside Chat: November 14, 9:00-9:25 A.M. GMT

Location: Waldorf Hilton London, London, England

Where available, company presentations at these conferences will be published to the Events & Presentations section of the Protagonist corporate website: https://www.protagonist-inc.com/events-presentations

About Protagonist

Protagonist Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company with peptide-based new chemical entities rusfertide and JNJ-2113 (formerly PN-235) in advanced stages of clinical development, both derived from the Company's proprietary technology platform. Rusfertide, a mimetic of the natural hormone hepcidin, is the Company's lead drug candidate currently in a global Phase 3 stage of development. The Phase 2 REVIVE study is now complete, with an open-label extension underway. The pivotal Phase 3 VERIFY study of rusfertide in polycythemia vera is ongoing. Protagonist retains all worldwide development and commercialization rights to rusfertide.

Positive topline results from the Phase 2b FRONTIER 1 study of JNJ-2113 in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis became available in March 2023, with further details to be shared at the World Congress of Dermatology in early July 2023. Advancement of JNJ-2113 into a Phase 3 study, and meeting the primary endpoint in that study, would qualify Protagonist for milestone payments of $50 million and $115 million, respectively. In total, Protagonist remains eligible for up to $855 million in various milestone payments and tiered royalties based on worldwide net drug sales.

More information on Protagonist, its pipeline drug candidates and clinical studies can be found on the Company's website at protagonist-inc.com.

