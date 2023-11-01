

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CDW Corporation (CDW) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $315.5 million, or $2.32 per share. This compares with $297.8 million, or $2.17 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, CDW Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $369.4 million or $2.72 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.5% to $5.63 billion from $6.22 billion last year.



CDW Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $315.5 Mln. vs. $297.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.32 vs. $2.17 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.60 -Revenue (Q3): $5.63 Bln vs. $6.22 Bln last year.



