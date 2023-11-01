

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $4.4 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $8.0 million, or $0.02 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Dun & Bradstreet reported adjusted earnings of $116.2 million or $0.27 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.8% to $588.5 million from $556.3 million last year.



Dun & Bradstreet earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $4.4 Mln. vs. $8.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.01 vs. $0.02 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.26 -Revenue (Q3): $588.5 Mln vs. $556.3 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.95 - $1.00 Full year revenue guidance: $2,280 - $2,320 Mln



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken