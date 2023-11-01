Anzeige
Peraso, Inc.: Peraso to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2023 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso" or the "Company"), a global leader in mmWave technology for 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G licensed networks, today announced the Company will release its third quarter 2023 financial results on Monday, November 13, 2023, after the market close, followed by a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time with Ron Glibbery, CEO, and Jim Sullivan, CFO, to discuss the Company's results and business outlook.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)

Conference Call Number: 1-888-506-0062

International Call Number: +1-973-528-0011

Passcode: 441592

Webcast and Slides: Click Here
For those unable to listen to the live Web broadcast, an archived webcast can be accessed by visiting the Company's investor relations page at www.perasoinc.com. A replay of the conference call will also be available through November 27, 2023, and can be accessed by calling 1-877-481-4010 and using passcode 49382. International callers should dial 1-919-882-2331 and enter the same passcode at the prompt. Any supporting materials referenced during the live broadcast will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website following the conclusion of the conference call.

About Peraso Inc.
Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is a pioneer in high-performance 60 GHz license free and 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software, and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video, and factory automation. In addition, Peraso's solutions for data and telecom networks focus on Accelerating Data Intelligence and Multi-Access Edge Computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

Peraso and the Peraso logo are registered trademarks of Peraso Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Investor Relations Contact
Shelton Group
Brett Perry
214-272-0070
sheltonir@sheltongroup.com

SOURCE: Peraso, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/798245/peraso-to-announce-third-quarter-2023-financial-results

