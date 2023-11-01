West Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2023) - Surge Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: NILI) (OTCQX: NILIF) (FSE: DJ5) (the "Company" or "Surge") is pleased to announce that the Company has retained Rangefront Geological ("Rangefront") to perform detailed soil sampling at Surge's Nevada North Lithium Project (the "NNLP").

The Company continues to advance the NNLP and in July 2023 announced a strategic acquisition by entering into a mineral property option and joint venture agreement with M3 Metals Corporation (M3M). This agreement included claims to the south and southwest of Surge's existing NNLP deposit which ensured Surge controlled some potential extensions of its existing high tenor lithium clay deposit.

Rangefront collected 598 soil samples in the west/southwest corner of the expanded Surge property boundary which includes some of the property acquired from M3M. The Company considers this area to be highly prospective and will further test for extensions of clay beds that were assayed for high levels of lithium in the 2022 and 2023 drilling programs.

Rangefront's Elko Nevada-based operations have worked closely with Surge in the past and have both the local and in-depth knowledge and expertise to complete this project.

Surge is also pleased to announce that Dan Chafetz has joined the company as Project Geologist. Dan comes to us after several years with Ioneer, Ltd, working on their Rhyolite Ridge Project. Dan has a Batchelor of Science from the Colorado School of Mining and is currently defending his thesis at the University of Nevada in the Masters of Science Program with a major in Geochemistry and Geology.

Working closely with and under the guidance of Senior Geologist, Alan Morris, Dan will initially start with the Company's geologic mapping program that will continue to advance our understanding of the Nevada North Lithium Project deposit. That work is critical as the Company works towards defining the boundaries of the NNLP deposit, supporting the conceptual mining engineering and any future resource statements as we advance the development of this important, shallow and high grade lithium deposit.

Mr. Greg Reimer, Chief Executive Officer, and Director, commented, "This soil sampling program is another positive step the Company is taking to further expand the footprint of lithium claystone mineralization at the NNLP. Soil sampling has proven to be an effective tool in identifying the location of lithium claystone mineralization, as demonstrated by the successful 2022 soil sampling program and follow-up drilling campaigns."

"We also welcome and are excited to add Dan Chafetz to the Surge team and look forward to him assisting the company in the continued advancement of the NNLP."

Qualified Person as Defined Under National Instrument 43-101

Alan J. Morris, MSc, CPG of Spring Creek, Nevada, a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release.





Figure 1: Soil Sampling Program in the West/Southwest Area of the NNLP.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9838/185832_7945b00eb4797886_001full.jpg

About Surge Battery Metals Inc.

The Company is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company active in the exploration for lithium in Nevada whose primary listing is on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada and the OTCQX Market in the US. The Company's maintains a focus on exploration for high value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market.

About the Nevada North Lithium Project

The Company owns the Nevada North Lithium Project located in the Granite Range southeast of Jackpot, Nevada about 73 km north-northeast of Wells, Elko County, Nevada. The first round of drilling, completed in October 2022, identified a strongly mineralized zone of lithium bearing clays occupying a strike length of almost 1,620 meters. Widths of the mineralized horizons are at least 400 meters, supported by highly anomalous soil values indicating potential for the clay horizons to be much greater in extent. The potential for a significant lithium deposit can be illustrated by the average lithium content within all near surface clay zones intersected in 2022 drilling, applying a 1000 ppm cut-off, was 3254 ppm.

The 2023 drill program is underway and is designed to expand the known lithium-rich clay from the current 1,620 meters strike length to more than 3,500 meters and the known width of the mineralization to 950 meters from the previously drill-indicated 400 meters. Initial assay results from the first hole of the 2023 season had a high of 8070 ppm lithium with an average of 4,067 ppm lithium at a 1,000 ppm cut-off.

