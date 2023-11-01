Boca Raton, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2023) - Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX) ("Atlas Lithium" or "Company"), a leading mineral exploration and development company, today announced that it has been invited to present at the annual Goldman Sachs Global Metals and Mining Conference (the "Conference") taking place in New York, NY on November 15-16, 2023. Atlas Lithium will be a key participant in the flagship lithium panel which will open the Conference on November 15, 2023 at 8:15am ET. Company executives will also conduct meetings with institutional investors during the Conference.

Marc Fogassa, Chairman and CEO of Atlas Lithium, commented, "Goldman Sachs has visited our lithium project in Brazil three times this year. We are honored by their interest in Atlas Lithium and excited to highlight our recent progress at their high-profile metals and mining event."

For more information on the conference, visit https://events.gs.com/2023/gmmc/pco.

About Atlas Lithium Corporation

Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX) is focused on advancing and developing its 100%-owned hard-rock lithium project in Brazil's Lithium Valley, a well-known lithium district in the state of Minas Gerais. In addition, Atlas Lithium has 100% ownership of mineral rights for other battery and critical metals including nickel, rare earths, titanium, and graphite. The Company also owns equity stakes in Apollo Resources Corp. (private company; iron) and Jupiter Gold Corp. (OTCQB: JUPGF) (gold and quartzite).

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-Looking statements are based upon the current plans, estimates and projections of Atlas Lithium Corporation and its subsidiaries (collectively, "Atlas Lithium" or "Company") and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. Such statements include, among others, those concerning market and industry segment growth and demand and acceptance of new and existing products; any projections of production, reserves, sales, earnings, revenue, margins or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; uncertainties related to conducting business in Brazil, as well as all assumptions, expectations, predictions, intentions or beliefs about future events. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: results from ongoing geotechnical analysis of projects; business conditions in Brazil; general economic conditions, geopolitical events, and regulatory changes; availability of capital; Atlas Lithium's ability to maintain its competitive position; manipulative attempts by short sellers to drive down our stock price; and dependence on key management.

Additional risks related to the Company and its subsidiaries are more fully discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and on the Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on October 20, 2023. Please also refer to the Company's other filings with the SEC, all of which are available at www.sec.gov. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent the Company's views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. The Company explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

