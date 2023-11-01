Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2023) - Sylogist Ltd. (TSX: SYZ) ("Sylogist" or the "Company"), a leading public sector SaaS company, is pleased to announce that its financial statements for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 will be released before markets open on November 9th, 2023.

The Company will host a conference call at 8:30 AM Eastern Time on November 9th, 2023. Bill Wood, Sylogist's President and Chief Executive Officer, and Sujeet Kini, Sylogist's Chief Financial Officer, will present the Company's recent financial results and discuss the business' performance. They will also address questions as time allows.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Time: 8:30 a.m. EDT

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: + 1-800-319-4610

Participant Dial-In Number: +1-416-915-3239

Please dial-in before the start of the conference to secure a line and avoid delays. This conference call will be recorded and available for replay on the Company's website.

About Sylogist

Sylogist provides mission-critical SaaS solutions to over 2,000 public sector customers globally across the government, nonprofit, and education verticals. The Company's stock is traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol SYZ. Information about Sylogist, inclusive of full financial statements together with Management's Discussion and Analysis, can be found at www.sylogist.com.

For further information contact:

Sujeet Kini, CFO

Sylogist Ltd.

(416) 491-8004

ir@sylogist.com

