NORTH BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ESAB Corporation ("ESAB" or the "Company") (NYSE: ESAB), a premier narrowly diversified industrial company, today announced record financial results for the third quarter of 2023.

ESAB reported third quarter sales of $681 million, an increase of 10% on a reported basis or 7% higher core organic growth before acquisitions and currency translation impacts, as compared to the prior year. ESAB also reported third quarter net income from continuing operations attributable to ESAB of $59 million or $0.97 diluted earnings per share and core adjusted net income of $66 million or $1.08 diluted earnings per share. Core adjusted EBITDA of $118 million rose 23% and margins expanded 170 basis points to 18.3%, both as compared to the prior year quarter.

"ESAB delivered another impressive quarter characterized by organic growth, margin expansion, and cash flow, confidently propelling us closer to our long-term objectives," stated Shyam P. Kambeyanda, President and CEO of ESAB Corporation. "In September, we proudly unveiled ESAB's cutting-edge equipment and automation solutions at the Fabtech and Essen trade shows, captivating the interest of end-users and generating excitement among our valued customers. Our end markets continue to demonstrate resilience, and the ongoing success of our ESAB Business Excellence system (EBX) is facilitating growth, margin expansion and robust cash flow generation. Based on our year-to-date results and continued momentum entering the fourth quarter, ESAB has raised and narrowed its full-year 2023 guidance."

ESAB Raised Full Year 2023 Outlook

ESAB raised its full year 2023 outlook and expects total core sales growth of 6.5% to 7.5%, core organic sales growth of 5.0% to 6.0%, core adjusted EBITDA of $465 to $475 million, and core adjusted EPS of $4.30 to $4.40, up from our prior guidance of total core sales growth of 6.0% to 7.5%, core organic sales growth of 4.0% to 5.5%, core adjusted EBITDA of $450 to $465 million and core adjusted EPS of $4.10 to $4.30.

About ESAB Corporation

Founded in 1904, ESAB Corporation (NYSE: ESAB) is a premier narrowly diversified global leader in connected fabrication technology and gas control solutions. The Company's rich history of innovative products, workflow solutions and business system ESAB Business Excellence, enables its purpose of Shaping the World We Imagine.TM ESAB Corporation is based in North Bethesda, Maryland and employs approximately 9,000 associates and serves customers in approximately 150 countries. To learn more, visit www.ESABcorporation.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Adjustments

ESAB has provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("non-GAAP"). ESAB presents some of these non-GAAP financial measures including and excluding Russia due to economic and political volatility caused by the war in Ukraine, which results in enhanced investor interest in this information. Core non-GAAP financial measures exclude Russia for the three and nine months ended September 29, 2023 and the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. These non-GAAP financial measures may include one or more of the following: adjusted net income from continuing operations, Core adjusted net income from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, Restructuring and other related charges, separation costs, acquisition-amortization and other related charges and depreciation and other amortization), Core adjusted EBITDA, organic sales growth, Core organic sales growth, adjusted free cash flow, and ratios based on the foregoing measures. ESAB also provides adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin on a segment basis, as well as Core adjusted EBITDA and Core adjusted EBITDA margin on a segment basis.

Adjusted net income from continuing operations represents Net income from continuing operations attributable to ESAB Corporation, excluding Restructuring and other related charges, acquisition-amortization and other related charges, separation costs and pension settlement gains. Adjusted net income, includes the tax effect of non-GAAP adjusting items at applicable tax rates and excludes the impact of discrete tax charges or gains in each period. ESAB also presents adjusted net income margin from continuing operations, which is subject to the same adjustments as adjusted net income from continuing operations. Adjusted net income per diluted share from continuing operations is a calculation of adjusted net income from continuing operations over the weighted-average diluted shares outstanding. ESAB also presents Core adjusted net income from continuing operations and Core adjusted net income per share - diluted from continuing operations, which are subject to the same adjustments as Adjusted net income from continuing operations and Adjusted net income per diluted share from continuing operations, further removing the impact of Russia for the three and nine months ended September 29, 2023 and the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA, excludes from Net income from continuing operations, the effect of Income tax expense, Interest expense (income) and other, net, Restructuring and other related charges, separation costs, acquisition-amortization and other related charges, pension settlement gains and depreciation and other amortization. ESAB presents adjusted EBITDA margins, which are subject to the same adjustments as adjusted EBITDA. Further, ESAB presents these non-GAAP performance measures on a segment basis, which excludes the impact of Restructuring and other related charges, separation costs, acquisition-amortization and other related charges, pension settlement gains and depreciation and other amortization from operating income. ESAB also presents Core adjusted EBITDA and Core adjusted EBITDA margins, which are subject to the same adjustments as Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margins, respectively, further removing the impact of Russia for the three and nine months ended September 29, 2023 and the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

ESAB presents organic sales growth, which excludes the impact of acquisitions and foreign exchange rate fluctuations and presents core organic sales growth, which further excludes the impact of the Russia business for the three and nine months ended September 29, 2023 and three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 from core organic sales growth.

Adjusted free cash flow represents cash flows from operating activities excluding cash outflows related to the Company's separation from Enovis Corporation and discontinued operations, less Purchases of property, plant and equipment net of proceeds from sale of certain properties. Cash conversion represents Adjusted free cash flow divided by Adjusted net income from continuing operations.

These non-GAAP financial measures assist ESAB management in comparing its operating performance over time because certain items may obscure underlying business trends and make comparisons of long-term performance difficult, as they are of a nature and/or size that occur with inconsistent frequency or relate to unusual events or discrete restructuring plans and other initiatives that are fundamentally different from the ongoing productivity and core business of the Company.

ESAB management also believes that presenting these measures allows investors to view its performance using the same measures that the Company uses in evaluating its financial and business performance and trends.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information calculated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures presented above to GAAP results has been provided in the financial tables included in this press release.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the Company's plans, goals, objectives, outlook, expectations, and intentions, and other statements that are not historical or current fact. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, including general risks and uncertainties such as market conditions, economic conditions, geopolitical events, changes in laws, regulations or accounting rules, fluctuations in interest rates, terrorism, wars or conflicts, major health concerns, natural disasters or other disruptions of expected business conditions. Factors that could cause the Company's results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks related to the Company's ability to operate as a stand-alone public company; the Company's ability to achieve the intended benefits from the Company's separation from Enovis; the impact of the war in Ukraine and escalating geopolitical tensions; impact of COVID-19, including supply chain disruptions; the impact on creditworthiness and financial viability of customers; other impacts on the Company's business and ability to execute business continuity plans; and the other factors detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on March 7, 2023, as well as other risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, these statements are based on assumptions that are subject to change. This press release speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any duty to update the information herein.

ESAB CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Dollars in thousands, except per share data (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 29,

2023 September 30,

2022 September 29,

2023 September 30,

2022 Net sales $ 680,996 $ 620,265 $ 2,085,418 $ 1,929,353 Cost of sales 431,282 410,927 1,324,392 1,268,212 Gross profit 249,714 209,338 761,026 661,141 Selling, general and administrative expense 145,439 121,668 442,836 394,026 Restructuring and other related charges 3,129 6,676 17,742 16,629 Operating income 101,146 80,994 300,448 250,486 Pension settlement gain - (3,300 ) - (3,300 ) Interest expense and other, net 20,502 12,165 58,831 19,516 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 80,644 72,129 241,617 234,270 Income tax expense 19,808 17,836 77,806 63,629 Net income from continuing operations 60,836 54,293 163,811 170,641 Loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes (1,723 ) (977 ) (4,259 ) (4,898 ) Net income 59,113 53,316 159,552 165,743 Less: Income attributable to noncontrolling interest, net of taxes 1,543 962 4,506 2,703 Net income attributable to ESAB Corporation $ 57,570 $ 52,354 $ 155,046 $ 163,040 Earnings (loss) per share - basic Income from continuing operations $ 0.98 $ 0.88 $ 2.63 $ 2.78 Loss on discontinued operations $ (0.03 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.08 ) Net income per share $ 0.95 $ 0.86 $ 2.56 $ 2.70 Earnings (loss) per share - diluted Income from continuing operations $ 0.97 $ 0.88 $ 2.61 $ 2.77 Loss on discontinued operations $ (0.03 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.08 ) Net income per share - diluted $ 0.94 $ 0.86 $ 2.54 $ 2.69

ESAB CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Dollars in millions, except per share data (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 29,

2023 September 30,

2022 September 29,

2023 September 30,

2022 Adjusted Net Income (Dollars in millions, except per share data)(1) Net income from continuing operations (GAAP) $ 60.8 $ 54.3 $ 163.8 $ 170.6 Less: Income attributable to noncontrolling interest, net of taxes 1.5 1.0 4.5 2.7 Net income from continuing operations attributable to ESAB Corporation (GAAP) 59.3 53.3 159.3 167.9 Restructuring and other related charges - pretax(2) 3.1 6.7 17.7 16.6 Acquisition-amortization and other related charges - pretax(3) 9.3 7.2 27.8 22.5 Separation costs - pretax(4) - 2.6 - 9.7 Pension settlement gain - pretax - (3.3 ) - (3.3 ) Tax effect on above items(5) (3.2 ) (5.6 ) (11.0 ) (13.4 ) Discrete tax adjustments(6) 0.5 1.3 20.1 1.3 Adjusted net income from continuing operations (non-GAAP) $ 69.0 $ 62.2 $ 213.9 $ 201.4 Adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to Russia (non-GAAP)(7) 3.2 6.5 10.8 18.2 Core adjusted net income from continuing operations (non-GAAP) $ 65.8 $ 55.7 $ 203.1 $ 183.2 Adjusted net income margin from continuing operations 10.2 % 10.0 % 10.3 % 10.4 % Adjusted Net Income Per Share Net income per share - diluted from continuing operations (GAAP) $ 0.97 $ 0.88 $ 2.61 $ 2.77 Restructuring and other related charges - pretax(2) 0.05 0.11 0.29 0.27 Acquisition-amortization and other related charges - pretax(3) 0.15 0.12 0.46 0.37 Separation costs - pretax(4) - 0.04 - 0.16 Pension settlement gain - pretax - (0.05 ) - (0.05 ) Tax effect on above items(5) (0.05 ) (0.09 ) (0.18 ) (0.22 ) Discrete tax adjustments(6) 0.01 0.02 0.33 0.02 Adjusted net income per share - diluted from continuing operations (non-GAAP) $ 1.13 $ 1.03 $ 3.51 $ 3.33 Adjusted net income per share - diluted from continuing operations attributable to Russia (non-GAAP)(7) 0.05 0.11 0.17 0.30 Core adjusted net income per share - diluted from continuing operations (non-GAAP) $ 1.08 $ 0.92 $ 3.34 $ 3.03

(1) Numbers may not sum due to rounding. (2) Includes severance and other termination benefits, including outplacement services as well as the cost of relocating associates, relocating equipment, lease termination expenses, impairment of long-lived assets and other costs in connection with the closure and optimization of facilities and product lines. (3) Includes transaction expenses, amortization of intangibles, fair value charges on acquired inventories and integration expenses. (4) Includes non-recurring professional fees and employee costs related to the planning and execution of the separation from Enovis. (5) This line item reflects the aggregate tax effect of all non-tax adjustments reflected in the proceeding line items of the table. ESAB estimates the tax effect of each adjustment item by applying ESAB's overall estimated effective tax rate to the pretax amount, unless the nature of the item and/or tax jurisdiction in which the item has been recorded requires application of a specific tax rate or tax treatment, in which case the tax effect of such item is estimated by applying such specific tax rate or tax treatment. (6) For 2023, discrete tax adjustments include the impact of net discrete tax expenses related to dividend withholding tax, the impact of an uncertain tax position due to an adverse court ruling in a foreign jurisdiction, and a law change in a foreign tax jurisdiction. For 2022, discrete tax adjustments include the impact of non-recurring tax expense related to restructuring, mainly the Separation from Enovis. (7) Represents Russia contribution for the three and nine months ended September 29, 2023 and three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively.

ESAB CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Dollars in millions (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 29, 2023 Nine Months Ended September 29, 2023 Americas EMEA &

APAC Total Americas EMEA &

APAC Total (Dollars in millions)(1) Net income from continuing operations (GAAP) $ 60.8 $ 163.8 Income tax expense 19.8 77.8 Interest expense and other, net 20.5 58.8 Operating income (GAAP) 46.5 54.7 101.1 132.4 168.0 300.4 Adjusted to add (deduct) Restructuring and other related charges(2) 1.6 1.6 3.1 5.4 12.3 17.7 Acquisition-amortization and other related charges(3) 5.2 4.0 9.3 16.0 11.9 27.8 Depreciation and other amortization 3.9 5.0 9.0 11.1 15.5 26.6 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 57.2 $ 65.3 $ 122.5 $ 164.9 $ 207.7 $ 372.6 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Russia (non-GAAP)(4) - 4.7 4.7 - 15.7 15.7 Core adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 57.2 $ 60.6 $ 117.8 $ 164.9 $ 192.0 $ 356.9 Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) 18.7 % 17.4 % 18.0 % 18.2 % 17.6 % 17.9 % Core adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP)(5) 18.7 % 17.9 % 18.3 % 18.2 % 18.1 % 18.1 %

(1) Numbers may not sum due to rounding. (2) Includes severance and other termination benefits, including outplacement services as well as the cost of relocating associates, relocating equipment, lease termination expenses, impairment of long-lived assets and other costs in connection with the closure and optimization of facilities and product lines. (3) Includes transaction expenses, amortization of intangibles, fair value charges on acquired inventories and integration expenses. (4) Adjusted EBITDA relating to Russia for the three and nine months ended September 29, 2023. (5) Net sales were $36.9 million and $114.4 million relating to Russia for the three and nine months ended September 29, 2023.

ESAB CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Dollars in millions (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Americas EMEA &

APAC Total Americas EMEA &

APAC Total (Dollars in millions)(1) Net income from continuing operations (GAAP) $ 54.3 $ 170.6 Income tax expense 17.8 63.6 Interest expense (income) and other, net 12.2 19.6 Pension settlement gain $ (3.3 ) $ (3.3 ) Operating income (GAAP) $ 36.6 $ 44.4 $ 81.0 $ 102.6 $ 147.9 $ 250.5 Adjusted to add (deduct): Restructuring and other related charges(2) 1.9 4.8 6.7 9.1 7.6 16.6 Separation costs(3) 0.8 1.0 1.8 4.6 4.3 8.9 Acquisition-amortization and other related charges(4) 4.0 3.3 7.2 12.3 10.2 22.5 Depreciation and other amortization 3.2 5.1 8.3 10.1 16.1 26.2 Other(5) - - - 0.3 (0.2 ) 0.1 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 46.4 $ 58.6 $ 105.0 $ 138.9 $ 185.9 $ 324.8 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Russia (non-GAAP)(6) - 9.5 9.5 - 23.4 23.4 Core adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 46.4 $ 49.2 $ 95.5 $ 138.9 $ 162.5 $ 301.4 Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) 16.5 % 17.3 % 16.9 % 16.4 % 17.1 % 16.8 % Core adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP)(7) 16.5 % 16.6 % 16.6 % 16.4 % 16.7 % 16.6 %

(1) Numbers may not sum due to rounding. (2) Includes severance and other termination benefits, including outplacement services as well as the cost of relocating associates, relocating equipment, lease termination expenses, impairment of long-lived assets and other costs in connection with the closure and optimization of facilities and product lines. (3) Includes non-recurring charges and employee costs related to the planning and execution of the Separation from Enovis within the Selling, general and administrative expense line within the Consolidated and Combined Condensed Statements of Operations. Amounts are allocated to the segments as a percentage of revenue as the costs or gain are not discrete to either segment. (4) Includes transaction expenses, amortization of intangibles, fair value charges on acquired inventories and integration expenses. (5) Relates to the adjustment for certain items included within the Interest expense (income) and other, net line within the Consolidated and Combined Statements of Operations. (6) Adjusted EBITDA relating to Russia for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. (7) Net sales were $43.3 million and $113.7 million relating to Russia for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

ESAB CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Change in Sales Dollars in millions (Unaudited) Sales Growth(1) Americas EMEA & APAC Total ESAB $ Change % $ Change % $ Change % For the three months ended September 30, 2022 $ 281.4 $ 338.9 $ 620.3 Components of Change: Existing businesses (organic sales growth)(2) 11.3 4.0 % 36.0 10.6 % 47.3 7.6 % Acquisitions(3) 14.6 5.2 % 6.7 2.0 % 21.3 3.4 % Foreign Currency translation(4) (1.5 ) (0.5 )% (6.4 ) (1.9 )% (7.9 ) (1.3 )% Total sales growth $ 24.4 8.7 % $ 36.3 10.7 % $ 60.7 9.8 % For the three months ended September 29, 2023 305.8 375.2 681.0

(1) Numbers may not sum due to rounding. (2) Excludes the impact of acquisitions and foreign exchange rate fluctuations, thus providing a measure of change due to organic growth factors such as price, product mix and volume. (3) Represents the incremental sales in comparison to the portion of the prior period during which we did not own the business. (4) Represents the difference between prior year sales valued at the actual prior year foreign exchange rates and prior year sales valued at current year foreign exchange rates.

Core Sales Growth(1)(5) Americas EMEA & APAC ESAB $ Change % $ Change % $ Change % For the three months ended September 30, 2022 $ 281.4 $ 295.6 $ 577.0 Components of Change: Existing businesses (core organic sales growth)(2) 11.3 4.0 % 26.7 9.0 % 38.0 6.6 % Acquisitions(3) 14.6 5.2 % 6.7 2.3 % 21.3 3.7 % Foreign Currency translation(4) (1.5 ) (0.5 )% 9.3 3.1 % 7.8 1.3 % Total core sales growth $ 24.4 8.7 % $ 42.6 14.4 % $ 67.1 11.6 % For the three months ended September 29, 2023 $ 305.8 $ 338.3 $ 644.1

(1) Numbers may not sum due to rounding. (2) Excludes the impact of acquisitions and foreign exchange rate fluctuations, thus providing a measure of change due to organic growth factors such as price, product mix and volume. (3) Represents the incremental sales in comparison to the portion of the prior period during which we did not own the business. (4) Represents the difference between prior year sales valued at the actual prior year foreign exchange rates and prior year sales valued at current year foreign exchange rates. (5) Represents sales excluding Russia for the three months ended September 29, 2023 and September 30, 2022, respectively.

ESAB CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Change in Sales Dollars in millions (Unaudited) Sales Growth(1) Americas EMEA & APAC Total ESAB $ Change % $ Change % $ Change % For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 $ 844.7 $ 1,084.6 $ 1,929.4 Components of Change: Existing businesses (organic sales growth)(2) 35.4 4.2 % 95.5 8.8 % 130.9 6.8 % Acquisitions(3) 41.5 4.9 % 18.2 1.7 % 59.7 3.1 % Foreign Currency translation(4) (13.9 ) (1.6 )% (20.6 ) (1.9 )% (34.5 ) (1.8 )% Total sales growth $ 62.9 7.4 % $ 93.1 8.6 % $ 156.1 8.1 % For the nine months ended September 29, 2023 907.7 1177.8 2085.4

(1) Numbers may not sum due to rounding. (2) Excludes the impact of acquisitions and foreign exchange rate fluctuations, thus providing a measure of change due to organic growth factors such as price, product mix and volume. (3) Represents the incremental sales in comparison to the portion of the prior period during which we did not own the business. (4) Represents the difference between prior year sales valued at the actual prior year foreign exchange rates and prior year sales valued at current year foreign exchange rates.

Core Sales Growth(1)(5) Americas EMEA & APAC ESAB $ Change % $ Change % $ Change % For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 $ 844.7 $ 970.9 $ 1,815.7 Components of Change: Existing businesses (core organic sales growth)(2) 35.4 4.2 % 83.4 8.6 % 118.8 6.5 % Acquisitions(3) 41.5 4.9 % 18.2 1.9 % 59.7 3.3 % Foreign Currency translation(4) (13.9 ) (1.6 )% (9.2 ) (0.9 )% (23.1 ) (1.3 )% Total core sales growth $ 62.9 7.4 % $ 92.4 9.5 % $ 155.3 8.6 % For the nine months ended September 29, 2023 $ 907.7 $ 1,063.3 $ 1,971.0

(1) Numbers may not sum due to rounding. (2) Excludes the impact of acquisitions and foreign exchange rate fluctuations, thus providing a measure of change due to organic growth factors such as price, product mix and volume. (3) Represents the incremental sales in comparison to the portion of the prior period during which we did not own the business. (4) Represents the difference between prior year sales valued at the actual prior year foreign exchange rates and prior year sales valued at current year foreign exchange rates. (5) Represents sales excluding Russia for the nine months ended September 29, 2023 and September 30, 2022, respectively.

ESAB CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Adjusted Free Cash Flow Dollars in millions (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 29,

2023 September 30,

2022 September 29,

2023 September 30,

2022 Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ 107.4 $ 79.5 $ 208.1 $ 122.9 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (GAAP) (11.9 ) (8.3 ) (28.9 ) (22.0 ) Proceeds from the sale of certain properties(1) 1.9 - 2.8 2.5 Payments related to the Separation(2) - 0.3 4.4 13.2 Payments related to discontinued operations 2.5 5.6 12.2 19.3 Adjusted free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 99.9 $ 77.1 $ 198.6 $ 135.9

(1) Includes proceeds from the sale of certain properties related to restructuring efforts for which previous cash outlays were included in Net cash provided by operating activities. (2) Separation payments relate to one-time non-recurring professional fees and employee costs incurred in the planning and execution of the Separation from Enovis.

.

ESAB CORPORATION 2023 Outlook Dollars in millions (Unaudited) ESAB 2023 Outlook Previous

Guidance New

Guidance 2022 Core net sales $ 2,429.9 $ 2,429.9 Organic growth 4.0%-5.5% 5.0%-6.0% Acquisitions 2.5% 2.5%-3.0% Currency (0.5)% (1.0)%-(1.5)% 2023 Core net sales growth range 6.0%-7.5% 6.5%-7.5% 2022 Core adjusted EBITDA $ 408.4 $ 408.4 2023 Core adjusted EBITDA range $ 450-$ 465 $ 465-$ 475 2022 Core adjusted EPS $ 4.12 $ 4.12 2023 Core adjusted EPS $ 4.10-$ 4.30 $ 4.30-$ 4.40

ESAB CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED AND CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS Dollars in thousands (Unaudited) September 29,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 82,833 $ 72,024 Trade receivables, less allowance for credit losses of $0 and $23,471 388,483 374,329 Inventories, net 425,691 416,829 Prepaid expenses 62,765 56,637 Other current assets 69,967 68,851 Total current assets 1,029,739 988,670 Property, plant and equipment, net 276,295 284,226 Goodwill 1,554,004 1,529,767 Intangible assets, net 491,295 517,167 Lease assets - right of use 91,696 92,033 Other assets 313,014 342,152 Total assets $ 3,756,043 $ 3,754,015 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 302,630 $ 316,265 Accrued liabilities 307,727 285,310 Total current liabilities 610,357 601,575 Long-term debt 1,089,329 1,218,643 Other liabilities 515,261 545,339 Total liabilities 2,214,947 2,365,557 Equity: Common stock - $0.001 par value - Authorized 600,000,000, 60,271,072 and 60,094,725 shares outstanding as of September 29, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 60 60 Additional paid-in capital 1,876,335 1,865,904 Retained earnings 303,954 159,231 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (679,540 ) (674,988 ) Total ESAB Corporation equity 1,500,809 1,350,207 Noncontrolling interest 40,287 38,251 Total equity 1,541,096 1,388,458 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,756,043 $ 3,754,015

ESAB CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Dollars in thousands (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 29,

2023 September 30,

2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 159,552 $ 165,743 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, amortization, and other impairment charges 57,090 48,699 Stock-based compensation expense 11,150 9,532 Deferred income tax 756 (4,725 ) Non-cash interest expense 896 1,673 Pension settlement gain - (3,300 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables, net (15,170 ) (7,361 ) Inventories, net (16,212 ) (54,757 ) Accounts payable (17,746 ) (10,916 ) Other operating assets and liabilities 27,783 (21,673 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 208,099 122,915 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (28,865 ) (21,996 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 5,171 4,322 Acquisition, net of cash received (18,665 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (42,359 ) (17,674 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings on term credit facility - 1,000,000 Repayments of borrowings on term credit facility (6,250 ) - Proceeds from borrowings on revolving credit facility 454,671 495,881 Repayments of borrowings on revolving credit facility and other (578,623 ) (360,000 ) Payment of deferred financing fees and other - (4,904 ) Payment of deferred consideration - (1,500 ) Payment of dividends (9,702 ) (3,025 ) Consideration to Former Parent in connection with the Separation - (1,200,000 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interest holders (2,279 ) (1,960 ) Transfers from Former Parent, net - 2,847 Net cash used in financing activities (142,183 ) (72,661 ) Effect of foreign exchange rates on Cash and cash equivalents (12,748 ) (13,155 ) Increase in Cash and cash equivalents 10,809 19,425 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 72,024 41,209 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 82,833 $ 60,634

