WESTBROOK, Maine--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX), a global leader in pet healthcare innovation, today announced third quarter results.
Third Quarter Results
The Company reports revenues of $916 million for the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 9% reported and 8% organic, driven by Companion Animal Group ("CAG") growth of 9% reported and 8% organic and Water revenue growth of 9% reported and 7% organic. CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth of 10% reported and 9% organic was supported by sustained benefits from IDEXX execution drivers and reflects high single-digit organic growth in the U.S. and double-digit organic growth internationally. Commercial engagement and sustained high interest in adopting IDEXX innovation drove high levels of premium instrument placements, supporting 11% annual growth in IDEXX's global premium instrument installed base. Veterinary software, services and diagnostic imaging systems revenue grew 14% as reported and 13% organically, reflecting high recurring revenue growth and ongoing momentum in cloud-based software placements.
Third quarter earnings per diluted share ("EPS") were $2.53, an increase of 18% as reported and 16% on a comparable basis, including $0.04 per share in tax benefits from share-based compensation and $0.01 per share negative impact from currency changes.
"Strong execution by IDEXX teams and sustained interest in adopting IDEXX's differentiated multi-modality testing and workflow solutions helped deliver solid organic revenue gains and strong financial results in the third quarter," said Jay Mazelsky, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Busy veterinarians appreciate that they must very often first test before they can determine the most optimal treatment course, which drives the medical services activity in their practice. They also want these testing solutions to seamlessly connect to a modern cloud-based PIMS, and have shown an increased appetite to invest in software that supports higher staff productivity and client communications. IDEXX remains very well positioned to address these needs while driving development of the companion animal diagnostics sector through relevant innovation and commercial engagement."
Third Quarter Performance Highlights
Companion Animal Group
The Companion Animal Group generated revenue growth of 9% as reported and 8% organic for the quarter. Solid growth was supported by CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth of 10% on a reported basis and 9% organically. U.S. CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue organic growth of 8.3% included an ~50 basis point negative impact from fewer equivalent selling days and remained solidly above sector growth levels in the third quarter, reflected in an ~1,100 basis point growth premium to U.S. same store clinical visit growth.
Additional U.S. companion animal practice key metrics are available in the Q3 2023 Earnings Snapshot accessible on the IDEXX website, www.idexx.com/investors.
Strong global growth was achieved across IDEXX's testing modalities.
- IDEXX VetLab® consumables generated 13% reported and 11% organic revenue growth, with double-digit gains across U.S. and international regions supported by benefits from higher net price realization and an expanded global premium instrument installed base.
- Reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services generated 8% reported and 7% organic revenue growth, driven by high single-digit gains in the U.S. and improved, mid-to-high single-digit growth in international regions.
- Rapid assay products revenues grew 9% as reported and 8% organically, driven by strong growth in the U.S., supported by benefits from higher net price realization.
Veterinary software, services and diagnostic imaging systems revenues grew 14% as reported and 13% organically, driven by continued high levels of organic gains in recurring software and diagnostic imaging revenues. Strong demand for cloud-based products continues to support momentum in software solution placements and customer gains.
Water
Water revenues grew 9% on a reported basis and 7% on an organic basis for the quarter, reflecting solid gains across regions, including benefits from net price improvement.
Livestock, Poultry and Dairy ("LPD")
LPD revenues grew 5% on a reported basis and grew 2% organically for the quarter, as solid gains in the U.S. were offset by lower herd health screening levels internationally.
Gross Profit and Operating Profit
Gross profits increased 8% as reported and on a comparable basis. Gross margin of 59.9% decreased 30 basis points as reported and increased 30 basis points on a comparable basis, supported by benefits from net price gains, business mix and improvement in software service gross margins.
Operating margin was 30.1% in the quarter, higher than the prior year by 100 basis points as reported and 140 basis points on a comparable basis. Operating margin expansion reflects gross margin gains benefiting from strong CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth and operating expense growth of 4% as reported and on a comparable basis. Reported operating expense growth reflects benefits from cost controls and lapping of prior year R&D and commercial investments.
2023 Growth and Financial Performance Outlook
The Company is updating its full year revenue growth outlook range to 7.9% - 8.4% as reported and 8.3% - 8.8% organically. This updated outlook is centered on the lower end of the Company's most recent full year guidance range and at the midpoint of its original full year organic growth estimates, reflecting third quarter results and continued headwinds to clinical visit growth rates globally. The overall reported revenue range was decreased by $20 million for updated foreign exchange impact estimates compared to earlier guidance estimates, reflecting the recent strengthening of the U.S. dollar.
The Company raised its full year reported operating margin outlook to 29.6% - 29.8%, incorporating strong year-to-date profit performance. Operating margin guidance includes an increased ~70 basis points in year-over-year unfavorable net margin impact from updated foreign currency exchange rate changes, including effects from comparisons to prior year foreign exchange hedge gains.
The Company updated its EPS outlook range to $9.74 - $9.90, increasing midpoint estimates by $0.05 per share and maintaining its high end EPS outlook. The Company is maintaining a similar operational outlook at midpoint, as positive revisions to the Company's operating margin outlook offset adjustments to organic revenue growth estimates. Positive adjustments of ~$0.11 per share to projections for interest expense and effective tax rates, including share-based compensation tax benefits, offset an ~$0.05 negative EPS impact related to updated foreign currency exchange rate estimates - which is now estimated to provide a $0.25 per share headwind to full year EPS results.
The following table provides the Company's updated outlook for annual key financial metrics in 2023:
Amounts in millions except per share data and percentages
Growth and Financial Performance Outlook
2023
Revenue
$3,635
-
$3,650
Reported growth
7.9%
-
8.4%
Organic growth
8.3%
-
8.8%
CAG Diagnostics Recurring Revenue Growth
Reported growth
9.4%
-
9.9%
Organic growth
9.8%
-
10.3%
Operating Margin
29.6%
-
29.8%
Operating margin expansion
290 bps
-
310 bps
Negative impact of foreign exchange
~ 70 bps
Comparable margin expansion
360 bps
-
380 bps
Positive impact of discrete in-license of technology and customer contract resolution
~ 280 bps
EPS
$9.74
-
$9.90
Reported growth
21%
-
23%
Comparable growth
25%
-
27%
Positive impact of discrete in-license of technology and customer contract resolution
~ 12%
Other Key Metrics
Net interest expense
~ $37
Share-based compensation tax benefit
~ $12
Share-based compensation tax rate benefit
~ 1%
Effective tax rate
21%
-
21.5%
Share-based compensation EPS impact
~ $0.14
Reduction in average shares outstanding
0.5%
-
1%
Operating Cash Flow
100% - 110% of net income
Free Cash Flow
85% - 90% of net income
Capital Expenditures
$160 - $180
The following table outlines estimates of foreign currency exchange rate impacts, net of foreign currency hedging transactions, and foreign currency exchange rate assumptions reflected in the above financial performance outlook for 2023.
Estimated Foreign Currency Exchange Rate Impacts
2023
Revenue growth rate impact
(~ 40 bps)
CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth rate impact
(~ 40 bps)
Operating margin growth impact
(~ 70 bps)
EPS impact
(~ $0.25)
EPS growth impact
(~ 3%)
Go-Forward Foreign Currency Exchange Rate Assumptions
2023
In U.S. dollars
euro
$1.05
British pound
$1.21
Canadian dollar
$0.73
Australian dollar
$0.63
Relative to the U.S. dollar
Japanese yen
¥151
Chinese renminbi
¥7.40
Brazilian real
R$5.14
Conference Call and Webcast Information
About IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.
IDEXX is a global leader in pet healthcare innovation. Our diagnostic and software products and services create clarity in the complex, constantly evolving world of veterinary medicine. We support longer, fuller lives for pets by delivering insights and solutions that help the veterinary community around the world make confident decisions-to advance medical care, improve efficiency, and build thriving practices. Our innovations also help ensure the safety of milk and water across the world and maintain the health and well-being of people and livestock. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is a member of the S&P 500® Index. Headquartered in Maine, IDEXX employs nearly 11,000 people and offers solutions and products to customers in more than 175 countries and territories. For more information about IDEXX, visit www.idexx.com.
Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This earnings release contains statements about the Company's business prospects and estimates of the Company's financial results for future periods that are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are included above under "2023 Growth and Financial Performance Outlook" and elsewhere and can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "may", "anticipates", "intends", "would", "will", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "projected", "should", and similar words and expressions. Our forward-looking statements include statements relating to our expectations regarding financial performance; revenue growth and EPS outlooks; operating and free cash flow forecast; projected impact of foreign currency exchange rates and interest rates; projected operating margins and expenses and capital expenditures; projected tax, tax rate and EPS benefits from share-based compensation arrangements; and projected effective tax rates, reduction of average shares outstanding and net interest expense. These statements are intended to provide management's expectation of future events as of the date of this earnings release; are based on management's estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions as of the date of this earnings release; and are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the matters described under the headings "Business," "Risk Factors," "Legal Proceedings," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and in the corresponding sections of the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2023, June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2023, as well as those described from time to time in the Company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission available at www.sec.gov. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Statement Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The following defines terms and conventions and provides reconciliations regarding certain measures used in this earnings release and/or the accompanying earnings conference call that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"), otherwise referred to as non-GAAP financial measures. To supplement the Company's consolidated results presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company has disclosed non-GAAP financial measures that exclude or adjust certain items. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information for its and investors' evaluation of the Company's business performance and liquidity and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of the performance of the Company's business and its liquidity and to the performance and liquidity of our peers. While management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating the Company's business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Constant currency - Constant currency references are non-GAAP financial measures which exclude the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates and are consistent with how management evaluates our performance and comparisons with prior and future periods. We estimated the net impacts of currency on our revenue, gross profit, operating profit, and EPS results by restating results to the average exchange rates or exchange rate assumptions for the comparative period, which includes adjusting for the estimated impacts of foreign currency hedging transactions and certain impacts on our effective tax rates. These estimated currency changes impacted third quarter 2023 results as follows: decreased gross profit growth by 0%, decreased gross margin growth by 60 basis points, increased operating expense growth by 0%, decreased operating profit growth by 1%, decreased operating profit margin growth by 40 basis points, and decreased EPS growth by 0%. Constant currency revenue growth represents the percentage change in revenue during the applicable period, as compared to the prior year period, excluding the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. See the supplementary analysis of results below for revenue percentage change from currency for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and refer to the 2023 Growth and Financial Performance Outlook section of this earnings release for estimated foreign currency exchange rate impacts on 2023 projections and estimates.
Growth and organic revenue growth - All references to growth and organic growth refer to growth compared to the equivalent prior year period unless specifically noted. Organic revenue growth is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents the percent change in revenue, as compared to the same period for the prior year, net of the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, certain business acquisitions, and divestitures. Management believes that reporting organic revenue growth provides useful information to investors by facilitating easier comparisons of our revenue performance with prior and future periods and to the performance of our peers. Organic revenue growth should be considered in addition to, and not as a replacement of or a superior measure to, revenue growth reported in accordance with GAAP. See the supplementary analysis of results below for a reconciliation of reported revenue growth to organic revenue growth for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2023. Please refer to the constant currency note above for a summary of foreign currency exchange rate impacts. Please refer to the 2023 Growth and Financial Performance Outlook section of this earnings release for estimated full year 2023 organic revenue growth for the Company and CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth. The percentage change in revenue resulting from acquisitions represents revenues during the current year period, limited to the initial 12 months from the date of the acquisition, that are directly attributable to business acquisitions. Revenue from acquisitions is not expected to have an impact on projected full year 2023 revenue growth or CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth.
Comparable growth metrics - Comparable gross profit growth, comparable gross margin gain (or growth), comparable operating expense growth, comparable operating profit growth and comparable operating margin gain (or growth) are non-GAAP financial measures and exclude the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates and non-recurring or unusual items (if any). Please refer to the constant currency note above for a summary of foreign currency exchange rate impacts. Management believes that reporting comparable gross profit growth, comparable gross margin gain (or growth), comparable operating expense growth, comparable operating profit growth and comparable operating margin gain (or growth) provides useful information to investors because it enables better period-over-period comparisons of the fundamental financial results by excluding items that vary independent of performance and provides greater transparency to investors regarding key metrics used by management. Comparable gross profit growth, comparable gross margin gain (or growth), comparable operating expense growth, comparable operating profit growth and comparable operating margin gain (or growth) should be considered in addition to, and not as replacements of or superior measures to, gross profit growth, gross margin gain, operating expense growth, operating profit growth and operating margin gain reported in accordance with GAAP.
The reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures is as follows:
Three Months Ended
Year-over-Year
Nine Months Ended
Year-over-Year
September 30,
September 30,
Change
September 30,
September 30,
Change
Dollar amounts in thousands
2023
2022
2023
2022
Gross Profit (as reported)
$
547,982
$
506,626
8
%
$
1,663,803
$
1,519,411
10
%
Gross margin
59.9
%
60.2
%
(30
)bps
60.3
%
59.8
%
40
bps
Less: comparability adjustments
Change from currency
(290
)
-
(24,793
)
-
Comparable gross profit growth
$
548,272
$
506,626
8
%
$
1,688,596
$
1,519,411
11
%
Comparable gross margin and gross margin gain (or growth)
60.5
%
60.2
%
30
bps
60.9
%
59.8
%
100
bps
Operating expenses (as reported)
$
272,699
$
261,798
4
%
$
811,977
$
847,173
(4
)%
Less: comparability adjustments
Change from currency
1,008
-
(3,797
)
-
Comparable operating expense growth
$
271,691
$
261,798
4
%
$
815,774
$
847,173
(4
)%
Income from operations (as reported)
$
275,283
$
244,828
12
%
$
851,826
$
672,238
27
%
Operating margin
30.1
%
29.1
%
100
bps
30.9
%
26.5
%
440
bps
Less: comparability adjustments
Change from currency
(1,298
)
-
(20,996
)
-
Comparable operating profit growth
$
276,581
$
244,828
13
%
$
872,822
$
672,238
30
%
Comparable operating margin and operating margin gain (or growth)
30.5
%
29.1
%
140
bps
31.5
%
26.5
%
500
bps
Amounts presented may not recalculate due to rounding.
Projected 2023 comparable operating margin expansion outlined in the 2023 Growth and Financial Performance Outlook section of this earnings release reflects projected full year 2023 reported operating margin adjusted for estimated negative year-over-year foreign currency exchange rate change impact of approximately 70 basis points.
These impacts described above reconcile reported gross profit growth, gross margin gain, operating expense growth, operating profit growth and operating margin gain (including projected 2023 operating margin expansion) to comparable gross profit growth, comparable gross margin gain, comparable operating expense growth, comparable operating profit growth and comparable operating margin gain for the Company.
Comparable EPS growth - Comparable EPS growth is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents the percentage change in earnings per share (diluted) ("EPS") for a measurement period, as compared to the prior base period, net of the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates from the prior base period and excluding the tax benefits of share-based compensation activity under ASU 2016-09, Compensation-Stock Compensation (Topic 718): Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting, and non-recurring or unusual items (if any). Management believes comparable EPS growth is a more useful way to measure the Company's business performance than EPS growth because it enables better period-over-period comparisons of the fundamental financial results by excluding items that vary independent of performance and provides greater transparency to investors regarding a key metric used by management. Comparable EPS growth should be considered in addition to, and not as a replacement of or a superior measure to, EPS growth reported in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the constant currency note above for a summary of foreign currency exchange rate impacts.
The reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure is as follows:
Three Months Ended
Year-over-Year
Nine Months Ended
Year-over-Year
September 30,
September 30,
Growth
September 30,
September 30,
Growth
2023
2022
2023
2022
Earnings per share (diluted)
$
2.53
$
2.15
18
%
$
7.75
$
5.97
30
%
Less: comparability adjustments
Share-based compensation activity
0.04
-
0.14
0.10
Change from currency
(0.01
)
-
(0.19
)
-
Comparable EPS growth
2.50
2.15
16
%
7.80
5.87
33
%
Amounts presented may not recalculate due to rounding.
Projected 2023 comparable EPS growth outlined in the 2023 Growth and Financial Performance Outlook section of this earnings release reflects adjustments including estimated positive share-based compensation activity of $0.14 and estimated negative year-over-year foreign currency exchange rate change impact of $0.25.
These impacts and those described in the constant currency note above reconcile reported EPS growth (including projected 2023 reported EPS growth) to comparable EPS growth for the Company.
Free cash flow - Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and means, with respect to a measurement period, the cash generated from operations during that period, reduced by the Company's investments in property and equipment. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure because it indicates the cash the operations of the business are generating after appropriate reinvestment for recurring investments in property and equipment that are required to operate the business. Free cash flow should be considered in addition to, and not as a replacement of or a superior measure to, net cash provided by operating activities. See the supplementary analysis of results below for our calculation of free cash flow for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022. To estimate projected 2023 free cash flow, we have deducted projected purchases of property and equipment (also referred to as capital expenditures) of approximately $160 - $180 million. Free cash flow conversion, or the net income to free cash flow ratio, is a non-GAAP financial measure that is defined as free cash flow, with respect to a measurement period, divided by net income for the same period. To calculate trailing twelve-month net income to free cash flow ratio for the twelve months ended September 30, 2023, we have deducted purchases of property and equipment of approximately $150 million from net cash provided from operating activities of approximately $830 million, divided by net income of approximately $823 million.
Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (Leverage Ratios) - Adjusted EBITDA, gross debt, and net debt are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-recurring transaction expenses incurred in connection with acquisitions, share-based compensation expense, and certain other non-cash losses and charges. Management believes that reporting Adjusted EBITDA, gross debt, and net debt in the Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratios provides supplemental analysis to help investors further evaluate the Company's business performance and available borrowing capacity under the Company's credit facility. Adjusted EBITDA, gross debt, and net debt should be considered in addition to, and not as replacements of or superior measures to, net income or total debt reported in accordance with GAAP. For further information on how Adjusted EBITDA and the Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratios are calculated, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations
Amounts in thousands except per share data (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenue:
Revenue
$
915,527
$
841,661
$
2,759,352
$
2,538,756
Expenses and Income:
Cost of revenue
367,545
335,035
1,095,549
1,019,345
Gross profit
547,982
506,626
1,663,803
1,519,411
Sales and marketing
135,698
130,021
424,034
392,570
General and administrative
89,034
83,764
248,804
243,201
Research and development
47,967
48,013
139,139
211,402
Income from operations
275,283
244,828
851,826
672,238
Interest expense, net
(7,392
)
(10,645
)
(30,318
)
(25,481
)
Income before provision for income taxes
267,891
234,183
821,508
646,757
Provision for income taxes
55,660
53,245
170,987
139,875
Net Income:
Net income attributable to stockholders
$
212,231
$
180,938
$
650,521
$
506,882
Earnings per share: Basic
$
2.55
$
2.17
$
7.83
$
6.04
Earnings per share: Diluted
$
2.53
$
2.15
$
7.75
$
5.97
Shares outstanding: Basic
83,097
83,247
83,058
83,855
Shares outstanding: Diluted
83,993
84,113
83,990
84,858
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Operating Information (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Operating Ratios
Gross profit
59.9
%
60.2
%
60.3
%
59.8
%
(as a percentage of revenue):
Sales, marketing, general and administrative expense
24.5
%
25.4
%
24.4
%
25.0
%
Research and development expense
5.2
%
5.7
%
5.0
%
8.3
%
Income from operations1
30.1
%
29.1
%
30.9
%
26.5
%
1Amounts presented may not recalculate due to rounding.
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Segment Information
Amounts in thousands (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Percent of
September 30,
Percent of
Revenue:
CAG
$
837,160
$
764,990
Water
44,450
40,840
LPD
29,747
28,452
Other
4,170
7,379
Total
$
915,527
$
841,661
Gross Profit:
CAG
$
499,291
59.6
%
$
456,334
59.7
%
Water
31,034
69.8
%
29,406
72.0
%
LPD
15,836
53.2
%
17,462
61.4
%
Other
1,821
43.7
%
3,424
46.4
%
Total
$
547,982
59.9
%
$
506,626
60.2
%
Income from Operations:
CAG
$
253,358
30.3
%
$
221,454
28.9
%
Water
20,328
45.7
%
19,924
48.8
%
LPD
2,405
8.1
%
4,480
15.7
%
Other
(808
)
(19.4
)%
(1,030
)
(14.0
)%
Total
$
275,283
30.1
%
$
244,828
29.1
%
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
Percent of
September 30,
Percent of
Revenue:
CAG
$
2,531,091
$
2,310,261
Water
126,362
116,406
LPD
88,866
89,211
Other
13,033
22,878
Total
$
2,759,352
$
2,538,756
Gross Profit:
CAG
$
1,523,757
60.2
%
$
1,371,687
59.4
%
Water
88,621
70.1
%
82,502
70.9
%
LPD
46,975
52.9
%
54,005
60.5
%
Other
4,450
34.1
%
11,217
49.0
%
Total
$
1,663,803
60.3
%
$
1,519,411
59.8
%
Income from Operations:
CAG
$
790,617
31.2
%
$
601,105
26.0
%
Water
57,119
45.2
%
54,498
46.8
%
LPD
5,664
6.4
%
14,447
16.2
%
Other
(1,574
)
(12.1
)%
2,188
9.6
%
Total
$
851,826
30.9
%
$
672,238
26.5
%
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Revenues and Revenue Growth Analysis by Product and Service Categories and by Domestic and International Markets
Amounts in thousands (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
Dollar
Reported
Percentage
Percentage
Organic
Net Revenue
CAG
$
837,160
$
764,990
$
72,170
9.4
%
1.0
%
-
8.4
%
United States
573,830
530,758
43,072
8.1
%
-
-
8.1
%
International
263,330
234,232
29,098
12.4
%
3.4
%
-
9.0
%
Water
44,450
40,840
3,610
8.8
%
1.2
%
1.1
%
6.6
%
United States
22,804
20,940
1,864
8.9
%
-
0.7
%
8.2
%
International
21,646
19,900
1,746
8.8
%
2.4
%
1.5
%
4.9
%
LPD
29,747
28,452
1,295
4.6
%
2.5
%
-
2.0
%
United States
5,040
4,452
588
13.2
%
-
-
13.2
%
International
24,707
24,000
707
2.9
%
2.9
%
-
-
Other
4,170
7,379
(3,209
)
(43.5
%)
0.1
%
-
(43.5
%)
Total Company
$
915,527
$
841,661
$
73,866
8.8
%
1.1
%
0.1
%
7.6
%
United States
603,046
560,292
42,754
7.6
%
-
-
7.6
%
International
312,481
281,369
31,112
11.1
%
3.3
%
0.1
%
7.7
%
Three Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
Dollar
Reported
Percentage
Percentage
Organic
Net CAG Revenue
CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue:
$
733,958
$
667,309
$
66,649
10.0
%
1.1
%
-
8.9
%
IDEXX VetLab consumables
296,042
262,820
33,222
12.6
%
1.2
%
-
11.4
%
Rapid assay products
87,562
80,542
7,020
8.7
%
0.5
%
-
8.2
%
Reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services
320,294
295,590
24,704
8.4
%
1.0
%
-
7.3
%
CAG Diagnostics services and accessories
30,060
28,357
1,703
6.0
%
1.3
%
-
4.7
%
CAG Diagnostics capital - instruments
32,254
35,176
(2,922
)
(8.3
%)
1.9
%
-
(10.2
%)
Veterinary software, services and diagnostic imaging systems
70,948
62,505
8,443
13.5
%
0.2
%
-
13.3
%
Net CAG revenue
$
837,160
$
764,990
$
72,170
9.4
%
1.0
%
-
8.4
%
Three Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
Dollar
Reported
Percentage
Percentage
Organic
CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue:
$
733,958
$
667,309
$
66,649
10.0
%
1.1
%
-
8.9
%
United States
497,109
459,077
38,032
8.3
%
-
-
8.3
%
International
236,849
208,232
28,617
13.7
%
3.4
%
-
10.3
%
1See Statements Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures, above. Amounts presented may not recalculate due to rounding.
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Revenues and Revenue Growth Analysis by Product and Service Categories and by Domestic and International Markets
Amounts in thousands (Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
Dollar
Reported
Percentage
Percentage
Organic
Net Revenue
CAG
$
2,531,091
$
2,310,261
$
220,830
9.6
%
(0.5
%)
-
10.1
%
United States
1,732,752
1,563,150
169,602
10.8
%
-
-
10.8
%
International
798,339
747,111
51,228
6.9
%
(1.6
%)
-
8.5
%
Water
126,362
116,406
9,956
8.6
%
(0.9
%)
1.5
%
8.0
%
United States
63,932
58,304
5,628
9.7
%
-
0.7
%
8.9
%
International
62,430
58,102
4,328
7.4
%
(1.8
%)
2.2
%
7.0
%
LPD
88,866
89,211
(345
)
(0.4
%)
(0.7
%)
-
0.3
%
United States
14,005
12,054
1,951
16.2
%
-
-
16.2
%
International
74,861
77,157
(2,296
)
(3.0
%)
(0.8
%)
-
(2.2
%)
Other
13,033
22,878
(9,845
)
(43.0
%)
-
-
(43.0
%)
Total Company
$
2,759,352
$
2,538,756
$
220,596
8.7
%
(0.6
%)
0.1
%
9.2
%
United States
1,815,066
1,646,023
169,043
10.3
%
-
-
10.2
%
International
944,286
892,733
51,553
5.8
%
(1.5
%)
0.1
%
7.2
%
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
Dollar
Reported
Percentage
Percentage
Organic
Net CAG Revenue
CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue:
$
2,223,336
$
2,017,532
$
205,804
10.2
%
(0.6
%)
-
10.8
%
IDEXX VetLab consumables
890,891
796,072
94,819
11.9
%
(0.8
%)
-
12.7
%
Rapid assay products
266,934
242,542
24,392
10.1
%
(0.4
%)
-
10.4
%
Reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services
973,580
894,795
78,785
8.8
%
(0.4
%)
-
9.2
%
CAG Diagnostics services and accessories
91,931
84,123
7,808
9.3
%
(0.8
%)
-
10.1
%
CAG Diagnostics capital - instruments
99,452
108,400
(8,948
)
(8.3
%)
(0.4
%)
-
(7.8
%)
Veterinary software, services and diagnostic imaging systems
208,303
184,329
23,974
13.0
%
(0.3
%)
-
13.3
%
Net CAG revenue
$
2,531,091
$
2,310,261
$
220,830
9.6
%
(0.5
%)
-
10.1
%
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
Dollar
Reported
Percentage
Percentage
Organic
CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue:
$
2,223,336
$
2,017,532
$
205,804
10.2
%
(0.6
%)
-
10.8
%
United States
1,505,837
1,351,936
153,901
11.4
%
-
-
11.4
%
International
717,499
665,596
51,903
7.8
%
(1.7
%)
-
9.5
%
1See Statements Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures, above. Amounts presented may not recalculate due to rounding.
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
Amounts in thousands (Unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
Assets:
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
331,696
$
112,546
Accounts receivable, net
452,699
400,619
Inventories
393,974
367,823
Other current assets
205,861
220,489
Total current assets
1,384,230
1,101,477
Property and equipment, net
687,101
649,474
Other long-term assets, net
1,015,073
995,814
Total assets
$
3,086,404
$
2,746,765
Liabilities and Stockholders'
Equity:
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
112,609
$
110,221
Accrued liabilities
420,312
433,662
Line of credit
250,000
579,000
Current portion of long-term debt
149,990
74,982
Deferred revenue
37,282
37,938
Total current liabilities
970,193
1,235,803
Long-term debt, net of current portion
618,813
694,387
Other long-term liabilities, net
199,991
207,838
Total long-term liabilities
818,804
902,225
Total stockholders' equity
1,297,407
608,737
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
3,086,404
$
2,746,765
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Balance Sheet Information (Unaudited)
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Selected Balance Sheet Information:
Days sales outstanding1
45.6
43.9
42.9
43.4
43.4
Inventory turns2
1.3
1.3
1.3
1.3
1.3
1Days sales outstanding represents the average of the accounts receivable balances at the beginning and end of each quarter divided by revenue for that quarter, the result of which is then multiplied by 91.25 days.
2Inventory turns represent inventory-related cost of product revenue for the twelve months preceding each quarter-end divided by the average inventory balances at the beginning and end of each quarter.
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
Amounts in thousands (Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
Operating:
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net income
$
650,521
$
506,882
Non-cash adjustments to net income
120,390
92,271
Changes in assets and liabilities
(114,252
)
(229,597
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
656,659
369,556
Investing:
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(101,075
)
(99,609
)
Equity investment
-
(25,000
)
Acquisition of intangible assets
-
(10,000
)
Acquisition of a business, net of cash acquired
-
(11,512
)
Proceeds from net investment hedges
6,256
-
Net cash used by investing activities
(94,819
)
(146,121
)
Financing:
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
(Repayments) borrowings under credit facility, net
(329,000
)
559,500
Payment of senior debt
-
(75,000
)
Payments for the acquisition-related contingent consideration and holdbacks
(1,879
)
(5,730
)
Repurchases of common stock
(35,070
)
(745,691
)
Proceeds from exercises of stock options and employee stock
purchase plans
35,704
23,257
Shares withheld for statutory tax withholding payments on
restricted stock
(9,907
)
(10,552
)
Net cash used by financing activities
(340,152
)
(254,216
)
Net effect of changes in exchange rates on cash
(2,538
)
(14,497
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
219,150
(45,278
)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
112,546
144,454
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
331,696
$
99,176
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Free Cash Flow
Amounts in thousands except per share data (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Free Cash Flow:
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
272,433
$
189,000
$
656,659
$
369,556
Investing cash flows attributable to purchases of property and equipment
(34,094
)
(37,685
)
(101,075
)
(99,609
)
Free cash flow1
$
238,339
$
151,315
$
555,584
$
269,947
1See Statements Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures, above.
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Common Stock Repurchases
Amounts in thousands except per share data (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Shares repurchased in the open market
65
453
65
1,764
Shares acquired through employee surrender for statutory tax withholding
1
-
20
21
Total shares repurchased
66
453
85
1,785
Cost of shares repurchased in the open market
$
35,070
$
166,423
$
35,070
$
742,661
Cost of shares for employee surrenders
231
162
9,907
10,552
Total cost of shares
$
35,301
$
166,585
$
44,977
$
753,213
Average cost per share - open market repurchases
$
536.03
$
367.55
$
536.03
$
421.12
Average cost per share - employee surrenders
$
506.74
$
387.07
$
503.43
$
502.26
Average cost per share - total
$
535.83
$
367.56
$
528.49
$
422.07
Contacts
