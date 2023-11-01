Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.11.2023
Discovery Lithium entdeckt riesigen Pegmatit
WKN: A2AKFX | ISIN: NL0011606264
Tradegate
01.11.23
08:46 Uhr
19,000 Euro
-0,100
-0,52 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.11.2023 | 13:10
Merus N.V.: Merus to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 01, 2023. (Nasdaq: MRUS), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies (Biclonics® and Triclonics®), today announced that Bill Lundberg, M.D., President, Chief Executive Officer of Merus, will participate in the following investor conferences:

  • BMO Biopharma Spotlight Series: Oncology Day (fireside chat): Wednesday, November 8 at 11:30-11:55 a.m. ET (No live webcast, replay will be available after the event)
  • Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference (fireside chat): Tuesday, November 14 at 1:15-1:45 p.m. ET (Live webcast available contemporaneously)

Archived presentations will also be available on the Investors pageof the Company's website for a limited time after the event.

About Merus
Merusis a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific and trispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Multiclonics®. Multiclonics® are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity. For additional information, please visit Merus' websiteand twitter.

Multiclonics®, Biclonics® and Triclonics® are registered trademarks of Merus N.V.


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
