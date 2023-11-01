Welcomes New Members Agora and MarkAny

The Streaming Video Technology Alliance (SVTA), the international technical association delivering solutions across the video workflow to improve the delivery of high-quality video at scale, kicked off its Q3/Q4 Member Meeting today in Prague. The members-only event takes place Wednesday, November 1, and Thursday, November 2, at the Grandium Hotel Prague. The agenda includes Working Group Sessions and industry presentations, as well as an evening networking event at a medieval tavern. The SVTA also announced today new content and features for the Streaming Video Wiki and two new documents: Open Caching API Footprint and Capabilities; and Open Caching Request Routing Interface Specification.

"We extend a warm welcome to our new members Agora and MarkAny as they join the SVTA and look forward to their valuable contributions," said Jason Thibeault, Executive Director of the Streaming Video Technology Alliance. "Our members constitute the lifeblood of our organization, and the nine years since the SVTA's inception stands as a testament to the remarkable achievements possible when individuals come together to address vital technical hurdles. From its inception to the present, the SVTA has consistently proven to the industry that we play a pivotal role in advancing the journey towards a scalable, resilient, and high-quality streaming experience."

The full Q3/Q4 Member Meeting agenda and registration details can be found here: https://www.svta.org/meeting/q3-q4-2023-prague-czech-republic-november-1st-and-2nd/.

SVTA Updates Streaming Video Wiki with New Content and Features

The SVTA launched the Streaming Video Wiki, a wiki dedicated to just streaming video glossary terms and other content, in 2022. The wiki took the place of the previously launched Streaming Video Glossary by expanding the scope of content beyond just terms and definitions. The SVTA is excited to announce the addition of dozens of new entries and illustrations and welcomes anyone to register for an account and contribute to adding content, augmenting existing entries, and suggesting new articles. Registered users have the opportunity to comment on draft articles through a collaborative Google Docs-like interface.

The SVTA Streaming Video Wiki can be found here: https://wiki.svta.org.

Two New Technical Documents Published by the SVTA Open Caching Working Group

The Open Caching API Footprint and Capabilities document describes the Application Programming Interface (API) methods and data model related to the Footprint and Capabilities Interface. The API has been entirely designed by the SVTA Open Caching group, whereas the data model is based on the IETF Content Delivery Network Interconnection (CDNi) work and on extensions specified by the SVTA Open Caching group. To learn more and download the document:

https://www.svta.org/product/2045/

The Open Caching Working Group also recently published the Open Caching API Request Routing Interface document. The paper examines how content delivery delegation in open caching can be realized through two modes of request redirection iterative and recursive. Open caching previously only supported the iterative mode. This document describes the data model and architecture changes required to enable the recursive mode of delegation as well. To learn more and download the document:

https://www.svta.org/product/2048/

SVTA Opens Call for Papers for SEGMENTS:2024

The SVTA is now accepting speaker submissions for SEGMENTS:2024. The conference is seeking experts with technical expertise in all stages of the streaming video workflow who enjoy sharing their experiences, best practices, and recommendations. SEGMENTS is open to the public, and speakers and conference attendees do not need to be SVTA members to participate.

SEGMENTS:2024 will take place February 14, 2024, at the Marriott Denver Tech Center, the day prior to the SVTA Q1 Member Meeting. SEGMENTS speakers will present short, 15-20 minute presentations on technical streaming video problems and how they were solved. With topics spanning the streaming workflow, these short talks will provide attendees with real-world solutions to technical challenges. The deadline to submit to speak is January 5, 2024. The speakers will be announced later that month.

For more details, and to submit for a standalone session or panel, the online form can be found here: https://segments2024.svta.org.

Members of the SVTA include companies from across the streaming video ecosystem such as network operators, technology providers, service providers, and content owners. Current members are: Adobe, AERQ, Agile Content, Agora, allt, Amazon, America's Boating Channel, ATEME, Bitmovin, Blockcast, Brightcove, Broadpeak, Cadami, CBC, CDN77, Charter Communications, Cisco Systems, Comcast, CommScope, Compira Labs, Conviva, Datazoom, Deutsche Telekom, DidjaTV, Disney Streaming, Dolby, Edgio, Eluvio, Ericsson, Fastly, Friend MTS, Globo, Google, Harmonic, Hughes Satellite Systems, IdeaNova Technologies, Infuse Video, INKA Entworks, Intelsat, InterDigital, Interra Systems, Irdeto, ITV, Liberty Global, Lumen Technologies, Mainstreaming, MarkAny, Mediastream, Microsoft, Mux, Nagra, NCTA, Netskrt, Nice People at Work, NTT East, Optus, Orange, Panasonic Avionics, Paramount, picoNETS, Qualabs, Qwilt, Siden, SiriusXM Radio, Sky, SSIMWAVE, ST Engineering iDirect, Stackpath, Streaming Global, swXtch.io, Synamedia, System73, Telefonica, Telestream, Thales, The Football Association Premier League, THEO, Touchstream, Unified Streaming, Varnish Software, Vecima Networks, Velocix, Verizon, Viasat Inc., Vionlabs, Western Digital Corp., and Wowza.

The SVTA also sees participation from other brands owned by, or associated with, member companies which include Globecast, Hulu, NBCSports, Peacock, PlutoTV, Prime Video, Twitch, Verizon Media, Viaccess-Orca, and Virgin Media.

For more information on the SVTA, its Technical Groups, or to inquire about becoming a member, visit https://www.svta.org.

