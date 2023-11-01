The "Contract Furniture and Furnishings Market in Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The contract furniture and furnishings market in Europe offers a comprehensive picture of the European contract furniture business providing market size, production, market development and forecasts, demand drivers and projects, sales and market shares of the leading players, sales by destination segment with a special focus on furniture for the Education segment and by product category.

The European Contract furniture and furnishings production in 2022 and market size for the time series 2016-2022 are broken down by area and by country.

In this edition, the geographical perimeter has been expanded to 30 European countries, in detail: Northern Europe (Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden); Central Europe (Austria, Germany, Switzerland); Western Europe (Belgium-Lux, France, Ireland, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom); Southern Europe (Greece, Italy, Portugal, Spain), Central-Eastern Europe (Poland, Lithuania, Czech Republic, Romania, Other Central-Eastern European countries).

The European contract furniture and furnishing market forecasts are provided for the years 2023 and 2024.

Based on a recent survey conducted on a sample of over 200 contract furniture and furnishing manufacturers in Europe, this report also shows the segments that are expected to increase faster and companies' market approach in terms of "turn-key" Vs "soft contract", own product Vs traded products, and distribution channels.

The Contract furniture production and consumption in Europe are broken down by destination segment:

Retail

Hospitality

Office spaces

Restaurants and bars

Real estates

Education (focus of this year's edition)

Entertainment

Marine

Healthcare

Airports

Contract furniture production in Europe is also provided by product category:

Bathroom furniture and fittings

Bedroom furniture and mattresses

Kitchen furniture

Lighting fixtures

Office furniture

Outdoor furniture

Tables and chairs

Upholstered furniture

FEATURES OF THE CONTRACT FURNITURE BUSINESS: DESTINATION SEGMENTS AND PRODUCT CATEGORIES

An overview of the main demand drivers and projects in the Retail, Hospitality, Office space, Real estate, Educational and entertainment, Marine, and Healthcare segments is also provided.

THE COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE FEATURES: SALES OF THE LEADING CONTRACT FURNITURE COMPANIES

For the Top 100 companies operating in the European contract furniture sector, this report includes sales of contract furniture, incidence of the contract business on total company sales, and the company's share of total European production, with short profiles of selected firms.

Contract furniture sales are provided for a sample of companies even by destination segment and byproduct category.

This study overall considers around 380 firms active in the contract furniture sector.

FOCUS ON EDUCATION FURNITURE : This year's edition provides a detailed analysis of the Education segment including market values, the potential demand for education furniture, distribution channels, and purchasing process, product trends, average customer budgets, certifications, and projects.

: This year's edition provides a detailed analysis of the Education segment including market values, the potential demand for education furniture, distribution channels, and purchasing process, product trends, average customer budgets, certifications, and projects. FINANCIAL ANALYSIS : a set of financial indicators(Operating Revenue -Turnover-, Added Value, P/L for Period -Net Income-, Shareholders Funds, Cash Flow, ROI, ROE, EBITDA margin, EBIT margin, Solvency Ratio, Current Ratio, Number of Employees, Turnover per Employee, Added value per Employee) are reported for 70 companies operating in the contract furniture business.

: a set of financial indicators(Operating Revenue -Turnover-, Added Value, P/L for Period -Net Income-, Shareholders Funds, Cash Flow, ROI, ROE, EBITDA margin, EBIT margin, Solvency Ratio, Current Ratio, Number of Employees, Turnover per Employee, Added value per Employee) are reported for 70 companies operating in the contract furniture business. ANNEX: Contact details for about 50 architect and design studios, List of relevant trade exhibitions for Hospitality, Building, Architectural and Design, Interiors, List of the first300 hotel companies at global level, Contact details for around 380 contract furniture and furnishing manufacturers mentioned in the research.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Ahrend Group

Geberit

HMY Group Hermes Metal Yudigar

Input Interior

ISG

Itab Shop Concept

Kinnarps

Lifestyle Design

MillerKnoll

Nobia Group

Nowy Styl

Overbury

Pedrali

Stamhuis Groep

Steelcase

Tegometall International Sales

Umdasch ShopFitting Group

Villeroy Boch

Vitra

VS Mobel

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f1jnvr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231101720413/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900