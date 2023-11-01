Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 01.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Ist das der Jackpot?! Discovery Lithium entdeckt riesigen Pegmatit
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DGEQ | ISIN: US09610B1089 | Ticker-Symbol: J4T
München
01.11.23
08:00 Uhr
0,342 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BLUE WATER BIOTECH INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLUE WATER BIOTECH INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3510,35914:30
0,3510,38514:32
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.11.2023 | 12:06
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Blue Water Biotech, Inc.: Blue Water Biotech Announces It Has Regained Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)

CINCINNATI, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Water Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: BWV) ("BWB" or the "Company") today announced that it has received a letter from the Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC ("Nasdaq") stating that the Company has regained compliance with the Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the "Rule").

The Rule requires listed companies to timely file all required periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). On October 20, 2023, BWB filed its Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2023, and thus is now current on its SEC financial reporting obligations.

About Blue Water Biotech, Inc.

Blue Water Biotech, Inc. is a commercial stage biotechnology company focused on the research, development, and commercialization of innovative solutions for oncology. The Company currently has Entadfi®, an oral therapeutic for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), a disorder of the prostate, along with building additional assets in therapeutics, diagnostics, and clinician services for oncology.

Investor and Media Contact Information:

Russo Partners, LLC
Nic Johnson and Harrison Seidner, PhD
Telephone: (212) 845-4242
Email: Nic.Johnson@russopartnersllc.com


Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024
In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.